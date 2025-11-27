For the first time since taking charge of the Indian cricket team as head coach in 2024, Gautam Gambhir was booed by a visibly agitated section of supporters at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, moments after the hosts suffered a staggering 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test. Angry fans from one of the stands began shouting, "Gambhir hai hai, go back," the chants ringing loud inside a stadium that had just witnessed one of Indian cricket's darkest home afternoons.

The coach briefly looked towards the gallery before turning his face away, refusing to react.

The scenes quickly caught the players' attention. At one point, several members of the playing XI found themselves staring in the direction of the commotion, the rising decibel levels forcing their focus away from the post-match huddle.

It was then that pacer Mohammed Siraj gestured at the crowd to keep quiet, signalling restraint. Soon after, Siraj and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak walked up close to the gallery, appealing for calm.

The backlash reflects a deeper simmering discontent. Gambhir has now become the only Indian coach since the start of the new millennium under whose tenure the national team has lost five Tests at home-a staggering indictment for a side that had turned home advantage into an impregnable fortress over the last two decades.

The 408-run drubbing, India's heaviest home Test defeat by margin of runs, ensured a humbling clean sweep for South Africa.

"To be honest, there is no hindsight to sport. Whatever decision we have taken, we have taken for the best interest of the team, and we absolutely believed that those were the right decisions which could get the job done for the country and for the team. And the second question, it is up to BCCI to decide. I have said it during my first press conference when I took over as the head coach, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. And I sit here, saying exactly the same thing. And yes, people can keep forgetting about it. I am the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team, and I am sure you guys will forget very soon because a lot of people keep talking about New Zealand. And I am the same guy under whom India won the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup as well," Gautam Gambhir told the reporters.