Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel believes that the team management needs to answer just one question ahead of the Test series against South Africa, starting November 14. During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv said that 10 players virtually pick themselves for the match but the choice between Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy for No. 6 can turn out to be tricky. While the selectors have shown a lot of trust on Nitish in the recent past, Jurel made a solid case for himself with back-to-back centuries for India A in the unofficial Tests against South Africa A.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will open. Sai Sudharsan will be at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, and then you will see Rishabh Pant playing at No. 5. The No. 6 position is slightly tricky. Otherwise, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

"There will be only one question for India, and that will be at No. 6, whether you want to play Nitish Reddy or Dhruv Jurel. It will be an early start in Kolkata. So can Nitish Reddy play the role of the third seamer? Then you can use Nitish Reddy with two seamers, and three spinners will come in the second innings," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Jurel struck his fifth first-class century and second in the match, further strengthening his case for a middle-order spot in next week's first South Africa Test in Kolkata.

"Whether it was against the West Indies or wherever and whichever position Jurel has gotten to bat in, he has scored runs. The only thing is the combination you want to play with. If your combination is that you want to play an all-rounder, then he might not get a place," he said.

"However, if you want to play a pure batter, Dhruv Jurel can play there, and this management has already shown that kind of confidence in Dhruv Jurel once. He played as a batter in Perth. Although India won that Test match, he didn't get a chance after that. I feel Dhruv Jurel has done enough to be considered as a batter in the Test team," Parthiv observed.