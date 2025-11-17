After India's loss in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, where the home team fell short of a 124-run target by 30 runs, criticism has come from all quarters. Indian batters' inability to negotiate with the bowlers on a spinning track is being seen by several cricketers as bad publicity for the Indian cricket team. In the midst of this, former India star Mohammad Kaif has blasted the insecurity that is prevailing in the Indian team.

"There is too much confusion in this team. Players are lacking belief. There is a little bit of insecurity too. The leadership was seen lacking," Kaif said on YouTube.

"Whichever players are playing, they don't have a feeling that someone is standing for them. Koi backing nahi hai, sab darr ke khel rahe hain. (There is no backing; everyone is playing with fear.) Sab darr ke khel rahe hain, koi khul ke nahi khel raha. (Everyone is playing in fear, nobody is playing with freedom).

"If Sarfaraz Khan's place is not confirmed after scoring a hundred... Even after scoring 100, he's not able to make a comeback. Without even playing, he was dropped. Sai Sudharsan scored 87, and then did not get a chance in the next Test. I think there is a lot of confusion in this team."

Kaif added that preparation needs to be taken seriously when playing on spin tracks.

"Why did Sundar play well? He comes from Chennai. He has grown up playing on turning tracks. He knows how to use his feet and which balls to play with soft hands, how to keep the bottom hand."

"Sai Sudharsan also comes from Chennai. If he were there at No. 3 and Sundar at No. 8, you would have won this Test match. He plays spin very well. Sudharsan comes from Chennai. He's in form and scored 87. He's not there in the playing XI," Kaif added.

India next play South Africa in the second Test starting on Friday.