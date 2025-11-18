The first Test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata lasted for less than 3 days but there was no shortage of drama. From 15 wickets falling on Day 2 of the match to Shubman Gill's unfortunate neck injury, it was a rollercoaster ride for both teams which ended with the visitors claiming a 30-run win. In a match where no team crossed the 200-run mark, India failed to chase down a modest target of 124 as the hosts were bundled out for 93. While the performances of the Indian players left a lot to be desired, it was the Eden pitch that suddenly became a major point of discussion.

Over the three days of play, the surface provided uneven bounce to the bowlers and many ex-cricketers went on to claim that such a pitch was detrimental to the future of Test cricket.

Gambhir vs Ganguly

However, amid all the chatter, India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that there were no 'demons' in the pitch and it was exactly what they asked for.

"It was not an unplayable wicket, there were no demons," he said at the post-match press conference. "This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. The curator was very, very helpful and supportive. This is exactly what we wanted, and this is exactly what we got. When you don't play well, this is what happens. Yes, it might not be a wicket that is going to be very flamboyant, where you can play those big shots. But if you are willing to put your head down, definitely it is a wicket where you can score."

Even pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee said that he simply followed the instructions given to him.

"I know everyone is questioning this pitch. Honestly, I know how to prepare a pitch for a Test. That's exactly what I did. I did it as instructed. I don't think about what others say. Not everyone knows everything. So I do my job with dedication, and I want to continue doing that in the future as well,” Mukherjee said in an interview with Times Now Bangla.

However, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly was not happy with the conversation over the pitch. He sent a blunt message to Gambhir asking him to trust his players and make sure that the team is able to take the "wicket out of the game".

“He needs to take the wicket out of the game. Because if his batsmen are not putting up 350–400, he will not win Test matches. That's the reason they won in England — because his batsmen put runs up on the board. He must play on good wickets. And trust his people. And win Test matches in 5 days. Not in 3 days,” Ganguly told NDTV.

'Completely Destroyed Test cricket'

Following the loss, the Eden Gardens pitch came under a lot of fire from former cricketers. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh went on to say this can potentially 'destroy Test cricket'.

“They have completely destroyed Test cricket. RIP to Test cricket, rest in peace Test cricket. The kind of work they have done, the kind of pitches that have been made for so many years now, I have been seeing it. No one talks about it because it is fine, the team is winning, someone is taking wickets, someone is becoming great by taking those wickets, so everyone feels everything is going well. But I feel that this practice has not started today. It has been going on for many years, and I feel it is the wrong way of playing,” Harbhajan said on YouTube.

Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, was more sympathetic and even backed the pitch curator.

“Well, you know what happens in the IPL? No IPL franchise can influence a curator to prepare any specific kind of pitch. The curator works independently. If he happens to be a die-hard fan of the home franchise, he might prepare a surface that suits their strengths, but that's entirely his call,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“It's always best to leave the curator alone because he knows his job better than anyone else. When you start asking him to mix things up or prepare a pitch a certain way, it can easily backfire. That is exactly what you want to avoid,” he added.

What next in the 'pitch' row?

The focus now shifts to the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati where the second Test match will take place on Friday. According to media reports, another spin-friendly pitch will be on offer but it will be interesting to see how the batters cope with the pressure of their loss. Another important aspect of the controversy will be how the International Cricket Council (ICC) will end up grading the Eden pitch - a decision that will either justify or completely quash the raging criticism.