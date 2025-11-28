Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is currently in Ranchi as he gears up for the ODI series against South Africa starting Sunday. However, before making his way to Ranchi, Virat attended an event in Mumbai, which also featured Bollywood actor and comedian Sunil Grover. In a video going viral on social media, Grover was seen cracking jokes which left Kohli in splits. Grover was doing an impression of legendary Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev and Kohli could not control his laughter. While Kohli laughed uncontrollably, Grover quickly asked, “Sab theek thak hai? (Is everything fine?)”

Gaurav Kapur, the host of the event, also chipped in with a hilarious comment - “Bhai do din me match khelna hai. Rib mat tod dena hasa hasa ke. (Brother, a match has to be played in two days. Just look after his ribs).”

he's literally me but as a 21 year oldpic.twitter.com/UF1ylI7gYR — beteljuice (@pleasechuphojaa) November 28, 2025

The first thing that Virat did after reaching Ranchi was visit MS Dhoni's residence. Rishabh Pant was reportedly also part of the dinner gathering at Dhoni's residence. After losing the two-Test series to the Proteas, the Indian cricket team will be hoping for redemption.

Rohit Sharma and Kohli are back in the squad for the ODIs. As the countdown for Sunday's encounter begins, Dhoni was later seen driving Kohli out for a drive after the dinner gathering. Videos of the visit have gone viral. Star Sports captioned the meeting: "Reunion of the year."

Led by KL Rahul, India is set to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first game on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by fixtures in Raipur on December 3 and Vizag on December 6.

During Virat's most recent outing, he enchanted spectators by scripting one of his classic knocks, straight out of the vault, during India's third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground last month.

In that one-sided affair, Rohit Sharma delivered a batting masterclass with a swashbuckling 121* off 125 deliveries. At the other end, Virat anchored the innings with a composed 74* off 81 balls as India chased down the 237-run target to notch an emphatic nine-wicket win.

A bona fide legend in 50-over cricket, Virat-the second-highest run-getter in ODIs of all time-is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in the format's history. In 305 ODIs, Virat has amassed 14,255 runs, and with a tally of 51 centuries, he holds the record for the most hundreds by a player in the format.