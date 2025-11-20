Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors over their handling of the situation concerning pacer Mohammed Shami. Tiwary questioned the lack of communication from the selectors after Shami was ignored for the past few series despite performing well in Ranji Trophy. The ex-India star said that selectors have not maintained transparency and it looked like there is a lack of trust when it comes to the veteran pacer. Shami has been quite impressive for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy but was snubbed for the Tests against South Africa.

“There seems to be a lack of trust and understanding within the team circle. Mohammed Shami has taken wickets consistently for Bengal, but he wasn't selected for Tests or even the ODIs in Australia,” he told India Today.

Following the squad announcement for the Test series against West Indies, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that he had no clear update on Shami's fitness. However, Tiwary was not happy with the explaination and said that it is the responsibility of the trainers, physios and the team management to understand the situation and fitness levels of any player.

“Selectors said there was no fitness update. But whose job is that? Trainers and physios should provide updates. At least pick up the phone and ask the player,” he emphasised. “He is a senior player who has contributed for years—you can at least call him. That's the responsibility of the coach and selection committee.”

Earlier, Tiwary blamed the team management for forcing stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to retire from Test cricket.

The former Bengal captain said that a "transition" narrative was created to make sure that Rohit and Kohli did not stick around for long, adding that the two wanted to continue playing.

The duo retired from the longest format of the game in May 2025, weeks ahead of India's Test tour of England. Speaking on India's loss to South Africa in the 1st Test, Tiwary claimed that the "transition" narrative has no place in the Indian team, considering the number of players waiting for an opportunity.