India pacer Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the team's chief orchestrator with the ball on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Friday. After removing opening batters Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton, Bumrah thought he had trapped South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma in front of the stumps. However, the on-field umpire refused to rule the decision in the fielding side's favour. This prompted a discussion between Bumrah, the wicket-keeper and a few other players. The chat, however, went viral for the wrong reason.

During the chatter between Bumrah and Pant, one of the two seemed to have referred to Bavuma as a 'bauna' (short or dwarf). The video drew plenty of attention on social media since being shared.

The ball struck Bavuma on the pads, prompting a loud appeal, but the umpire turned it down. Bumrah thought the matter was close, hence, he contemplated making use of a referral and consulted the same with Pant. Bumrah seemed to be in favour of using DRS, but Pant advised against it, pointing out that the delivery was likely sailing over the leg stump regardless of the South African captain's height.

here is the clip pic.twitter.com/66SowTl0vT — VARUN BAJAJ (@Bajajvarun904) November 14, 2025

As the replays were shown on the big screen, the trajectory of the ball showed that the ball was indeed going over the stumps by a whisker, thereby proving Pant's call right. Bavuma was later removed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who made sure that the Proteas skipper lasted for just 11 balls in the middle.

As for the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. India made a bold call by dropping Sai Sudharsan from the team as both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant were picked in the playing XI. India also named a whopping 4 spinners for the match, while giving the pace bowling responsibilities to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.