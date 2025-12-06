India finally ended their losing streak at the toss after the flip of the coin finally favoured the team ahead of the third ODI against South Africa. Prior to the series decider against the Proteas, India had lost 20 tosses in a row, a streak that started after Rohit Sharma lost the toss against Australia's Pat Cummins in the 2023 World Cup final. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had a hilarious interaction with Kapil Sharma after India won the toss.

The interaction happened in the following way:

Kapil Sharma: "How are you feeling, sir? Our team has won the toss after so many matches."

Sunil Gavaskar: "In the first match, you don't know what the opposition captain is going to say, heads or tails. In the next match, you know what the person is going to say."

Kapil Sharma: "Why do you not give coaching on the toss?"

Sunil Gavaskar: "Batting ke coaching ke liye koi nahi aata, toh toss ke coaching ke liye kaun aayega (Nobody comes to me for batting coaching, so who will come for toss coaching)?"

20-toss losing streak broken! Is it because lucky charm @KapilSharmaK9 is in the house?



Bonus: Toss tips by #SunilGavaskar! #INDvSA 3rd ODI, LIVE NOW https://t.co/Es5XpUmR5v pic.twitter.com/LiAYQAbyTf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2025

Talking about the match, a maiden century for Yashasvi Jaiswal and crucial fifties from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gave India a nine-wicket win in the third ODI, sealing a 2-1 series triumph over South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Chasing 271, India overhauled the target with 10.1 overs and nine wickets to spare.

Rohit Sharma scored 75 off 73 balls with seven fours and three sixes, while Kohli finished the formalities with a boundary to reach 65 not out off 45 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets each as India bowled out South Africa for 270 in 47.5 overs.

With PTI inputs