India achieved an unwanted feat as the hosts were defeated by 30 runs in the first Test encounter against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Chasing a target of 124, India were bundled out for just 93 with only Washington Sundar registering a 30-plus score. It was an extremely disappointing show from the batters as South Africa spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each. This was the first time since 1997 that India failed to chase down a target below 125 in Tests. The only other instance was back in 1997 when India failed to chase down 120 in Bridgetown. The side was all out for just 81 and West Indies won the encounter by 38 runs.

Lowest targets India failed to chase down

120 vs West Indies - Bridgetown 1997

124 vs South Africa - Eden Gardens 2025

147 vs New Zealand - Wankhede 2024

176 vs Sri Lanka - Galle 2015

193 vs England - Lord's 2025

Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday mounted a strong defence of the tough Eden Gardens pitch, saying it was precisely the kind of track they were looking for ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

"It was not an unplayable wicket. This (pitch) is exactly what we asked for and this is what we got, the curator (Sujan Mukherjee) here was very supportive. I think it's a wicket that can judge your mental toughness, as ones who played with good defence scored runs," said Gambhir in the post-match press conference.

Gambhir then cited the case of Temba Bavuma (55 not out) and Washington Sundar (31 off 92 balls) to validate his argument.

"This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. There were no demons or not unplayable. Axar, Temba, Washington made runs. If you say this is a turning wicket, majority wickets were taken by seamers," he added.

(With PTI inputs)