India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh put up an embarrassing show when he came up to bowl the 11th over during South Africa's innings in the second T20I in Mullanpur. The fast bowler was hit for a six by Quinton de Kock on the very first ball. An under-pressure Arshdeep followed it up with two wide balls as he failed to keep the ball inside the tramline outside the off-stump. He then bowled a dot ball as de Kock missed a reverse lap. Arshdeep's struggle didn't end there - he bowled five more wides in the over, making it a really big one.

The over from Arshdeep had a total of 13 balls, including 7 wides. He leaked 18 runs in it.

Arshdeep equalled the record of Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq for bowling the most number of balls in an over in T20I cricket among full-member nations. Naveen had achieved the unwanted feat against Zimbabwe in Harare last year. The unwanted feat thus made Arshdeep the Indian bowler with the longest over in the format.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly furious over the pacer's performance. Videos and pictures of Gambhir's reaction are going viral on social media.

Gautam Gambhir's reaction after seeing Arshdeep's 5th wide in a row pic.twitter.com/tTGq0VAA2f — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) December 11, 2025

Someone tell Gambhir this is cricket, not a reality show audition.

Shouting at a young bowler on live TV isn't "passion" it's just bad management. Arshdeep is still your No. 1 Bowler! #INDvsSA #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/FsKObHlJuS — Satnam Singh (@iSatnamSohal) December 11, 2025

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series.

India are 1-0 up in the series after a 101-run win over the Proteas in the first game.

During the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "We will bowl first. There is a bit of dew, so bowling first is a good option. This is a wonderful ground. First men's game here, so excited for it. It is really important for the boys to understand the responsibility. 175 on that wicket was over par. It was a lovely effort from our bowlers. The balance he (Hardik Pandya) provides is amazing. The way he keeps his calm, his overs are also very important for the side. We go with the same team."

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said during the toss, "We would have done the same. Looks like a pretty good wicket. We would have bowled first. Need to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. Always lessons to take. Need to dive deep into things. You are going to have nights like that. I am not too sure. We will get feedback after the first few overs. We want to put up a good total. We have three changes. Reeza (Hendricks), (George) Linde, and (Ottneil) Baartman come in."

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.