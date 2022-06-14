IND vs SA, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I of the five-match series ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. India face a must-win situation as they trail the Proteas 0-2 in the series, having lost the first two games in New Delhi and Cuttack, respectively. The hosts face a do or die situation as they look to return to winning ways. South Africa, on other hand, aim to become the first team to win a T20I series in India. The Proteas have been dominant in the first two games against a depleted Indian side. (LIVE SCORECARD)

South Africa:Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the LIVE Updates of 3rd T20I Between India and South Africa, Straight from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam