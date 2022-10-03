The second T20I between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati saw some incredible batting performances. KL Rahul first hit a 28-ball 57 to give India a great start along with Rohit Sharma, who made a more sedate 43. Suryakumar Yadav then went berserk, smashing 61 off 22 and Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 49 off 28 as India made 237/8. Even though South Africa ended up on the losing side, David Miller played a knock for the ages, almost single-handedly taking the visitors to a miraculous victory with his 47-ball 106*.

So there were plenty of contenders for the 'Player of the Match' award, and the panelists zeroed in on India opener Rahul.

The India vice-captain, however, was quick to admit that he was rather surprised at being given the award and that Suryakumar Yadav played a more impactful knock.

"Quite honestly, I'm surprised I'm getting this. I think Surya, the way he batted, he had a bigger impact on the game and he changed the game," Rahul told presenter Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation ceremony upon getting the award/

Bhogle went on to explain to him why he got the award, saying that a "senior opening batsman" in the commentary box said that opening is the most difficult role to play, which drew a chuckle from Rahul.

"We as opening batters always think that our job's tougher, but having batted a few innings in the middle order in ODIs, I have realised that is difficult as well and like I said Surya had a bigger impact," he reiterated.

Promoted

He also praised Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, who came to bat in the penultimate over and went on to smash 17 off 7 to help India finish strong.

"The way Virat batted as well. And not easy for someone like Dinesh, he doesn't get too many balls, just to walk in there and do what was expected was a phenomenal batting effort."