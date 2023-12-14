South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Short again on the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal punches the ball to long off from the backfoot and runs a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one outside the leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks this to the short fine leg for no run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump line. Suryakumar Yadav walks around and sweeps the ball hard along the ground straight to deep backward square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Dragdown delivery outside the line of off, kept low, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls this off the backfoot along the ground for a single to long on.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal rocks back and punches the ball straight to covers. No run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the leg stump line, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps this to the deep square leg for one.
Strategic Break! Yet again India lost a couple of early wickets but as we have seen in recent times, they aren't afraid to play attacking cricket and Yashasvi Jaiswal has done that pretty well. Suryakumar Yadav has got away a few boundaries but hasn't been at his best so far. South Africa have done decently so far with the ball and the spinners will look to make more of an impact in the remainder of the innings. Let's see how the next phase pans out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside the off stump from a back of length. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to cut it again but mistimes the ball straight to covers. End of the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Banged into the deck outside the line of off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it to the deep point fielder for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, cut away by Suryakumar Yadav to the left of sweepers for a couple.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside the off, Suryakumar Yadav seems to have missed the timing here and edges the ball. No runs conceded.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the of stump line, Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it to the mid off for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Its Yashasvi Jaiswal again playing that cut to perfection for four runs. Slower ball outside the off stump line from the length and Yashasvi Jaiswal waits on it and cuts it hard beating point and taking the ball to the right of sweepers for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away for a single to end the over.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully placed in the gap for the second boundary of the over. Yashasvi Jaiswal on the roll this time. Short again outside the off stumps and Yashasvi Jaiswal goes back and punches the ball to the left of sweepers this time to pick up another boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shoter on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the backfoot and punches this to the mid on region for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, bowls a googly this time from the leg stump line. Suryakumar Yadav looks to play the sweep shot but misses the ball completely. The ball rushes on to hit his front leg and there is a huge appeal for LBW. The umpire says no but Aiden Markram goes up for a review. The UltraEdge shows no bat involved but the ball tracking shows us that the ball is pitched outside the line of the leg stump. Suryakumar Yadav stays on the crease.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot this is from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Short and wide by Tabraiz Shamsi to start his spell and Yashasvi Jaiswal goes in deep into the crease and opens the face of the bat at the last moment to beat point and take the ball to the right of sweepers for a handsome boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another outswinger from a fuller length outside the off stump line. Suryakumar Yadav looks to heave it over mid on but misses the ball completely. A good over under the circumstances for South Africa.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the stumps, Yashasvi Jaiswal wrists this aerially to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Swings away from a good length outside the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav takes the front foot out and drives the ball towards sweepers and runs a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Wobble seam pitched shorter outside the line of off, Suryakumar Yadav fails to reach the ball and gets beaten.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on the off stump line. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it away with power but straight as an arrow to Aiden Markram standing at mid on. No run again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, pace off on the line of the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav wrists this to the mid on for no run.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball at the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav taps the ball to the right of mid on off the front foot and runs a quick single to end the over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On the good length but outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal slices it to deep point region for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to cut the ball but misses it completely.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball up on the stumps and Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it with immense power straight to mid on. No run.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery outside the line of off, Yashasvi Jaiswal bangs it into the hands of the cover fielder for no runs.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a brilliant straight drive for another boundary. Yashasvi Jaiswal showing his class. Pitched up on the stumps with pace and Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the front leg out and pushes the ball to the right of mid on and finds another boundary.
