South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Drifted in full on the toes, Suryakumar Yadav drives it along the ground toward long on and picks up a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter one that bounced awkwardly from leg stump line spinning into Suryakumar Yadav who tries to wrist it towards the mid-wicket region but gets an outside edge that falls just inches away from Keshav Maharaj.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fires this one in on a shorter length and well outside the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav looks to drag the sweep shot but is well beaten on this occasion.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on the stumps, Rinku Singh waits on it and nudges it to the backward square leg region for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, pushed through flatter around off, Rinku Singh stays on the back foot and punches it to point.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Banged it shorter on the line of the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it to the deep square leg for one.
Rinku Singh is the next batter in for India.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tabraiz Shamsi does get a wicket and he is pumped up. The regular leg-break, tossed up full and at the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets down on one knee to slog it against the turn but ends up slicing it high over mid off. Reeza Hendricks comes running in from the deep and slides in to take a very good catch. Jaiswal departs after a fine knock and India lose their third wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller outside the leg stump line, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it to the short fine leg for one.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one from the bat of Suryakumar Yadav and the ball is flying here at the Wanderers. A loopy delivery, wide of off stump, Yadav skips down the pitch and opens up the off side before dispatching the ball well into the stands over the extra cover fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up straighter this time, Yashasvi Jaiswal walks down the pitch hoping to get it out of the park, but mistimes to the long off for just one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up on a nagging length around off, Suryakumar Yadav chops this one in front of point and collects a quick single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside the line of off, Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps it to the deep mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one, the leg cutter again, full and wide this time and Suryakumar Yadav fails to reach it.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Here comes the signature shot and 23 off the over already! Short of a length around off, Suryakumar Yadav with a slight shuffle across the stumps and with a flick of the wrists, he whips the ball over deep square leg for the third six of the over.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Probably the shot of the day, amazing! FIFTY up for Suryakumar Yadav as well and the Indian skipper just keeps on showcasing his prowess in this format. This is pitched just a further up at the stumps, SKY walks down the pitch and lifts it right back over long on for a maximum and holds the pose as well. Ominous sign this for the Proteas.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Suryakumar Yadav on a roll now. Shorter length, pace on as well but offering room outside off. Yadav plays it late and cuts it behind backward point for a boundary.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Slower delivery, on a length around off, Suryakumar Yadav picks up the pace and length early and smokes this one high and handsome over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside the leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal moves back making himself room to cut the ball to deep point for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Good length, right around the top of off at 144 clicks and zipping off the deck. Suryakumar Yadav looks to hit straight through the line but is well beaten past the outside edge.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Banged into the blockhole! A perfect yorker into the stumps, Yashasvi Jaiswal blocks it well for a single at the short third man region.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A nothing delivery really from Williams, dug in short around off, sitting up nicely for the batter with no pace behind it either. Yashasvi Jaiswal waits for it before swatting it in front of square leg for a maximum.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower one, bowled short and wide outside off, a bit too wide though.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Low full-toss outside the off, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to shuffle around and ramp it over to fine leg but fails to connect.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to step out and thump this one down the ground but mistimes it a bit to the right of long on for just a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Yashasvi Jaiswal! Banged shorter on the pads, Yashasvi Jaiswal taps it to the mid-wicket region and completes his half century with a single. A stellar knock thus far from the southpaw. Can he cash in big now?
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets on the front foot and works this one away in front of the man at deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the off stump line, Suryakumar Yadav gets on the backfoot and pushes it out to the deep cover region for one.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav breaks the shackles and does so with a lovely shot. This is full and angled in on the stumps, SKY shimmies down the track, stays leg side of the ball and whacks it inside-out over the cover fence for a biggie.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated in on the full, at the stumps, Yashasvi Jaiswal nudges this to deep mid-wicket on the backfoot for just one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this one up around middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line and sweeps it down to fine leg for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A dab fuller, Yashasvi Jaiswal walks down the pitch and wrists this one to deep mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 154/3. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India, 2023/24. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.