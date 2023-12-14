South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
4.3 overs (0 Run) Just short on the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav taps it straight to covers.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thats lucky but will still take the ball to the deep point boundary. Keshav Maharaj pitches the ball up outside the off stump and Suryakumar Yadav looks to play the inside out shot but only gets a thick outside edge taking the ball over point for a lucky boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal punches the ball to long on fo a single.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is the famous flick from SKY taking the ball deep into the stands. Lizaad Williams pitches the ball up on the stumps and Suryakumar Yadav picks up the length early and lofts it over deep square leg for a huge six.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the off stump line. Suryakumar Yadav taps the ball straight to covers.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short again on the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks the ball in the gap and runs a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Very good wide yorker this time outside the off stump line, keeping the ball away from Yashasvi Jaiswal who gets beaten as he looks to run it down towards third man.
3.3 overs (7 Runs) No ball and Six! That is a blunder and Lizaad Williams has paid for it. Short ball at the body of Yashasvi Jaiswal who pulls it high and long over deep square leg for a huge six, his second of the night. the umpire signals No Ball for overstepping and the Free Hit ball comes up.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard on the off stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal taps it straight to the fielder.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball at the body of the batter and Suryakumar Yadav jabs the ball along the ground to long leg for a comfortable single.
Lizaad Williams to have a bowl now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Just short on the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav punches the ball to long off and runs a single to end the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump again. Suryakumar Yadav watchfully taps the ball back to the bowler.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Suryakumar Yadav punches the ball to covers.
Skipper, Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Thats two in two for Keshav Maharaj and South Africa. Tilak Varma goes on the first ball itself. Tossed up outside the off stump line and Tilak Varma hits the ball in the air straight to Aiden Markram standing at wide mid off. Poor shot from Varma and India in a bit of trouble now.
Tilak Varma is in at number 3.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! There goes the first one and it is Shubman Gill. Brilliant bowling change by Aiden Markram to get in Keshav Maharaj in the third over. Pitched up on the stumps and Shubman Gill looks to play the conventional sweep, misses the ball completely and the ball hits him on the front leg infront of the stumps. There is a huge appeal for LBW and the umpire raises his finger. Shubman Gill does not take the review and walks back. The replays later show that the ball was missing the stumps, a huge let off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up fuller, darting in on the leg stump line, Shubman Gill tries to flick it on the leg side but fails to connect.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Tosses this one up around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal skips down the track and lofts a bit inside-out over wide long off for a maximum.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Quicker and shorter this time outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal rocks back and cuts it powerfully behind point for a second boundary of the over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is floated up on the pads and drifts down leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal misses the sweep but a wide is called.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, cut away straight to the man at point.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps. Yashasvi Jaiswal blocks it off the front leg.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal punches the ball straight to covers.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start to the over by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sweeps it for a boundary. Pitched up on the stumps by Aiden Markram pitches the ball up on the stumps and Yashasvi Jaiswal sweeps the ball hard taking it to the square leg boundary for four runs. First boundary for Yashasvi Jaiswal.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a bad line and rightly punished for it by Shubman Gill. hits the length hard on the leg stump line, swinging further away and Shubman Gill gets a faint edge of the bat to it, taking it fine towards the fine leg boundary for another four to end the over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the second of the over and second for Shubman Gill. Pitched up on the stumps, swinging in at 148 clicks. Shubman Gill plays a beautiful on drive beating mid on to his left and the ball races away to the long on boundary.
0.5 over (1 Run) Wide! Wayward outside the leg stump. Good take behind the stumps by Heinrich Klaasen. Wide called.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! There is the first of the many of the night! Shubman Gill opens his account with a boundary. Pitched up outside the off stump line and Shubman Gill takes the front foot out and plays the famous cover drive along the ground beating covers and mid off for the first boundary of the night. What a shot!
0.3 over (0 Run) Bowls a full toss on the off stump line at 149 clicks. Shubman Gill is already a bit down the pitch and punches the ball straight towards covers.
0.2 over (1 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump again, swinging away. Yashasvi Jaiswal slices the ball towards third man and runs a single. India off the mark with that single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with an outswinger from the good length outside the off stump line. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to slash it over the infield but misses out on the contact.
Done and dusted with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to get the play underway. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of South Africa. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for India. The debutant, Nandre Burger has the ball in hand and is ready to steam in. Let's play...
Just a few minutes left for the start of the match but first, the players from both teams walk out with their mascots and lineup for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of India first, followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper of India, says they would have batted first anyway and notes the importance of putting runs on the board to defend. He says the pitch looks good and wouldn't change much throughout the game. Concludes that there are many positives to look at from the previous game and the brand of cricket with respect to the approach and temperament will remain constant despite the previous match not going in their favor. Goes with an unchanged team.
Aiden Markram, the captain of South Africa says that they will bowl first again as it is a fresh wicket and they back themselves to chase. Adds that there's room for improvement in all aspects of the game, especially executing with the ball, and is happy with the approach from the batters. Mentions that this game has the feel of a knockout situation which is always nice. Informs that there are three changes with Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee off to play first-class cricket and Nandre Burger making his debut. Also mentions that Donovan Fereira comes in for Tristan Stubbs.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira (In place of Tristan Stubbs), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (In place of Marco Jansen), Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger (On Debut, in place of Gerald Coetzee), Tabraiz Shamsi.
India (Unchanged XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.
TOSS - Aiden Markram, the skipper of South Africa has won the coin flip and has decided to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Mpumelelo Mbwanga is pitchside. He says that it is 59 meters towards the embankment and 69 meters on the other side with the straight boundary being 77 meters. Adds that altitude is the main thing to keep in mind and 22 sixes were hit in the last game here. Adds that the pitch looks dry and there is a bit of grass on it and it has been hot at Highveld and expect the conditions to be dry and a lot of runs to be scored.
For South Africa, the focus will be on maintaining the momentum gained from their comprehensive five-wicket win through the DLS method in the previous match. Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram emerged as pivotal contributors, and the team will rely on their form to secure a series win. Additionally, the introduction of the stop clock rule adds a new dimension to the game, ensuring that neither team can afford to linger. As the series decider unfolds at the Wanderers, both sides brace themselves for a tightly contested match that promises to be a fitting conclusion to a series marked by unpredictability and standout individual performances. The stage is set for a showdown that will determine the ultimate victor and leave a lasting impact on the narrative of this bilateral T20 series. It is a do-or-die situation for India as South Africa threatens to win the game and claim the series. Will this be possible? Let's find out as Live-action comes to you very soon from now. Stay tuned for Toss and line-up updates.
In the second T20, India posted a commendable total of 180/7, only to be hindered by wet conditions following a brief rain spell. Defending a revised target of 152 proved challenging for their bowlers, especially as Reeza Hendricks propelled South Africa to a formidable 78 within six overs. Despite the efforts of Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj, India fell short. The team, however, aims to rectify its course, emphasizing the importance of bringing their A-game to ensure an unblemished bilateral T20I series record in South Africa. The question of potential changes to the batting lineup lingers, with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and the middle-order of Shreyas Iyer waiting in the wings. India's loss in the previous game showcased the resilience of Rinku Singh and the captain, Suryakumar Yadav. Despite the defeat, Suryakumar's exceptional half-century earned him recognition from the ICC, further solidifying his standing in the T20I rankings. Rinku Singh's impressive performance, marked by explosive sixes off Aiden Markram, added to the positive takeaways for India. As the team contemplates potential changes, these standout performances offer hope and underscore the depth of talent within the Indian squad, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter at the Wanderers.
In the thrilling culmination of the T20 series between India and South Africa, the Wanderers in Johannesburg is set to witness a high-stakes battle that will determine the series victor. With the first match washed out due to rain in Durban and South Africa claiming victory in the second T20 in Gqeberha, India finds itself on the precipice. The Men in Blue now face a must-win situation, and the Wanderers, a ground where they have won three out of eight T20Is, will be the arena for this intense clash. The subdued buzz around this series, partly due to the absence of star players and the unpredictable weather, is expected to give way to a riveting contest in the absence of rain.
... MATCH DAY ...
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, India are 60/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.