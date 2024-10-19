Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed centurions Rachin Ravindra and Sarafaraz Khan after their heroics in the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand batter Rachin, who has his roots from Bengaluru, scored his second Test ton to guide the visitors to 402 in their first innings after bundling out India to 46 - their lowest Test total at home. He played a knock of 134 runs studded with 13 fours and four sixes. He also became the first New Zealand batter to score a Test century in India since 2012.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz amassed his first Test ton in India's second innings as he along with Rishabh Pant led the charge on Saturday. The duo added an unbroken 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket before rain stopped play in the first session and enforced early lunch. India were 344/3 in 71 overs with Sarfaraz (125*) and Pant (53*) on the crease.

"Cricket has a way of connecting us to our roots. Rachin Ravindra seems to have a special connection with Bengaluru, where his family hails from! Another century to his name," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"And Sarfaraz Khan, what an occasion to score your first Test century, when India needed it most! Exciting times ahead for both these talented youngsters," he added.

Resuming from 70, Sarfaraz continued to be audacious in his approach and peppered the square boundary on the off-side with tons of cheeky backfoot cuts and slices. He was well-supported by Pant, who unleashed his aggressive self after a brief period of patience, with the wicketkeeper-batter.

After Pant got a mistimed loft off Henry over mid-on for four, Sarfaraz reached his hundred in a dominating fashion – a backfoot punch off Southee cleared the in-field for four – with the right-handed batter running while holding the bat high and his hands aloft. He then took the helmet off, roared and swung the bat delightfully, before getting a bear hug from Pant, as the stadium was up on its feet to applaud an incredible knock under pressure.

While Sarfaraz continued to paddle and dab his way to get more boundaries, Pant began to cut loose by smashing Southee for six and four respectively. He then showed good footwork in slamming Ajaz Patel for two mighty sixes, before getting to overturn a lbw decision as replays showed a big inside edge.

It was followed by New Zealand burning a review on the very next ball as Pant got bat on the skiddy delivery. Pant then got two more boundaries off Patel and Glenn Phillips to bring up his fifty in 55 balls, quashing all queries on his fitness after hobbling off the field due to being hit on the right knee while being on wicketkeeping duties on day two.