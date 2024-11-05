Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir finds himself in the line of fire after New Zealand's unprecedented 3-0 win in the subcontinent. India's home legacy was torn into pieces by the Kiwis, prompting many to question Gambhir's coaching philosophy. Some tough questions have been asked, not just from Gambhir but also from India captain Rohit Sharma, since the series concluded. India great Sunil Gavaskar feels even harder questions could be asked if India don't go on to do well against Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Gavaskar didn't find any surprise as Gambhir and Rohit found themselves surrounded by highly critical questions. India's recent losses - against Sri Lanka and New Zealand - have triggered a string of negative sentiments towards the team management, especially Gambhir, which Gavaskar understands.

"Well, I think, when a loss happens, then obviously you look, you know, as everything. You know, you look at where the buck stops and the buck has to stop with the with the captain and the coach more than anything else. But it's early days for the coach. What I think is that, while the results speak for themselves because for the first time, we lost in Sri Lanka as well. And now this, you know, lost to New Zealand. Unless things improve in Australia, questions will definitely be asked and harder questions than what you are asking now," he told India Today.

When asked if a major change could be on the horizon in the Indian Test team, Gavaskar said that such a shift is expected after the conclusion of the Australia series, especially if India don't do well.

"I don't see any major change happening. I think the major change could like I said, could happen after the tour of Australia. And that too, if we don't do well. But otherwise this team has brought glory to the to the country, as early as this year against England when they came back after a defeat in the first test and won the next four test matches. So yes, this has been a bad series.

"This has been a bad dream. So I'm still very optimistic about this team. I'm still saying that we have to back this team because this is our team and we have to give them all the support so that they go to Australia in a better frame of mind and I can come back with a win, which is for the World Test Championship final," he said.