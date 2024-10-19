After two deflating days of cricket, the Indian team finally looked a confident self as Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant played with a positive intent on the fourth day of the first Test against India in Bengaluru. After the first day was lost due to rain, India were all out for just 46 in the first innings. They then conceded 356-run lead as New Zealand scored 402 in the first innings. Though India reached 231 on Day 3, they lost a well-set Virat Kohli on the last ball. All eye were on the first session of the fourth day, and Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan did not disappoint.

Sarfaraz scored a maiden Test ton and stitched a 50-plus unbeaten stand in the first session with Pant. However, the partnership would have ended prematurely due to a massive mix-up in the middle. Sarfaraz was absolutely livid as he tried to stop Pant from taking a second run, with New Zealand wicketkeeper Tum Blundell very near to the stumps with the ball in his hand. India captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin looked stunned at what was happening in the middle. They then started laughing too after all ended well for India in that situation.

Rishabh bhai, Run out is the last thing we need brother.



Sarfaraz jumps also distracted the wicket keeper.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/p6t9ZVkI0r — Ankit (@2dPointtt) October 19, 2024

Run out missed pant survives

Sarfaraz jumping at the non striker end no

Blundel did the blunder pic.twitter.com/SxbqibKxFP — scion_artvt (@scion_artvt) October 19, 2024

ALL INDIA REACTION ON SARFARAZ RISHABH RUN OUT CHANCE #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ImFtIck1sp — Wasi (@WasiTheBoi) October 19, 2024

On day three of the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru, India found themselves trailing by 125 runs after Virat Kohli's late dismissal. Kuldeep Yadav, reflecting on the day's play, acknowledged the challenges of controlling the run rate on a pitch that offered little assistance to spinners. New Zealand, in response to India's first innings score of 46, amassed 402 runs, bolstered by a stellar century from Rachin Ravindra and a counter-attacking half-century by Tim Southee.

The day ended with Kohli's dismissal for 70 by Glenn Phillips, breaking a crucial 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan. Reflecting on the strategy for Day 4, Kuldeep emphasized the importance of a session-by-session approach.

"It's tough to control runs here. There wasn't much turn yesterday, possibly due to the pitch being a bit damp. Without significant turn or rough patches, especially at this ground with its short boundaries, even good deliveries can be scored off," Kuldeep said at the post-day press conference.

"Credit to New Zealand, they batted really well. We need to bat well tomorrow. We made a good start today but we are still 125 runs behind. We have to take it session by session," he added.

With ANI inputs