India captain Rohit Sharma has come under fierce criticism over his captaincy in the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand. In the ongoing second Test in Pune, several former cricketers questioned Rohit over his tactics, especially the field placements, as New Zealand scored quick runs to increase their lead over 300 runs on Day 2. Rohit was on the receiving end of some heavy criticism on Day 3 after he dropped an easy catch in the morning session.

The incident happened on the second over of the day off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. It was a slightly fuller delivery outside of off and Glenn Phillips got an outside edge.

The ball beat Rishabh Pant's gloves and flew towards slip. However, Rohit did not move at all as the ball went past him in a flash. Ashwin had a look of disbelief on his face as Rohit dropped a sitter.

Meanwhile, spinners inflicted quick blows as India bowled out New Zealand for 255 in their second innings on the third day of the second Test on Saturday.

But New Zealand built a lead of 358 runs, and the victory target of 359 is quite challenging on a crumbling Pune pitch.

Resuming at 198 for five, the Kiwis lost their remaining five wickets for 57 runs in an hour into the first session itself.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/97) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) shared the spoils.