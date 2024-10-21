Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant suffered a knee injury during the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. While Pant did not keep the wickets at all following the injury, he did come out to bat in the second innings and scored a valiant 99. However, with the second Test starting on Thursday in Pune, questions remain over his injury and his possible participation. According to a report by the Indian Express, the selectors have left the decision to the team management to take a call on Pant ahead of the match. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in Pant's absence in Bengaluru and he will be the possible replacement in case Pant is excluded.

The report further claimed that the team may want to try out Jurel as he can be a 'reliable option' for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday said there will always be ups and downs in the game but what is important is to "rise stronger every time" after a setback.

India suffered a rare defeat at home on Sunday when they went down against New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test. It was New Zealand's first Test win in India in 36 years.

"This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time," wrote Pant on X.

The southpaw scored a blazing 99 off 105 balls in India's second innings score of 462.

He applauded the Bengaluru crowd for their support and vowed to come back stronger in the second Test in Pune beginning October 24.

"Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers. We will be back stronger," he wrote.

(With PTI inputs)