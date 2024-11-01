What was supposed to be a good day for India, has suddenly turned to be a tricky outing. Needing a win to avoid a series clean sweep, India dismissed New Zealand for 235 in the first innings. In reply, India were 78/1 at one stage, but from 17.2 overs to 18.3 overs, lost three wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli. Kohli dismissal happened in the last over of the day. In a previous test of the three-match series, Kohli was out in the last over too. Friday was the first time Virat Kohli got dismissed run out in a home Test.

Virat Kohli was stunned and social media called it a disaster.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill shared a half-century partnership but India wasted the opportunity to end Day 1 of the third Test at 86/4 after Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul and Washington Sundar bagged a four-fer to bowl out New Zealand for 235 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had shared a half-century partnership for the second wicket, with the Mumbai opener surviving some anxious moments and scoring 30 off 52 balls, hitting four boundaries. He and Gill added 53 runs for the second wicket before Jaiswal fell to Ajaz Patel, getting bowled while attempting a reverse sweep. India's troubles compounded when nightwatchman Mohd Siraj was trapped LBW by Patel for a golden duck and Virat Kohli ran himself out for four.

At stump, Shubman Gill was batting on 31 with Rishabh Pant on 1 as India dug themselves into a hole.

Playing on home turf, opener Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma survived some anxious overs before India lost their first wicket with 25 runs on the board. Rohit, who was put down by William O'Rourke near the fine-leg boundary, was caught by his counterpart off a thick edge as he shaped up to play defensively to a length ball just outside off-stump by Matt Henry. Rohit scored a run-a-ball 18, hitting three boundaries.

Jaiswal, who was beaten off successive balls by O'Rourke in the fourth over, struck Glenn Phillips for back-to-back boundaries on the leg-side as he and Shubman Gill took India past fifty surviving some testing moments. The absence due to injuries of Tim Southee and Michell Santner was in their favour as Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips and Ish Sodhi could not make a breakthrough.

Gill, who survived a chance as an edge off his bat struck keeper Tom Blundell on the helmet, struck Ajaz Patel for back-to-back fours and jumped out to hammer Phillips for a fine six. He and Jaiswal reached fifty of their second wicket partnership off 58 balls.