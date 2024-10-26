Pace bowler Harshit Rana is set to be released by India to play for Delhi in the side's upcoming Ranji Trophy game, as per reports. Originally a travelling reserve with the Indian Test team hosting New Zealand in a three-match series, Harshit Rana is reportedly going to be allowed to leave the national setup to help Delhi in their Ranji Trophy game against Assam. Following the unavailability of Navdeep Saini, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) have requested for Harshit's services.

Saini was named in India A's squad touring Australia, causing him to be unavailable for Delhi's next Ranji match. With Harshit Rana not playing the second Test againt New Zealand, he is set to be allowed to represent Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, reports Times of India. Delhi face Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Saturday, October 26.

Harshit joins Nitish Kumar Reddy as travelling reserves released by India to play for their Ranji side. Reddy was released to play for Andhra against Gujarat. Harshit has previously played nine first class matches, picking up 36 wickets. He has even scored a century with the bat.

Harshit has been a regular part of the India setup in all three formats following the arrival of Gautam Gambhir as head coach, who also mentored him at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2024. However, he is set to make his debut in any format for India.

As this confirms that Rana will not be making his debut for India before October 31, it gives Kolkata Knight Riders the option to retain him as an uncapped player ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. An uncapped player can be retained for as low as Rs 4 crore.

Rana was a crucial cog for KKR as they lifted the IPL title for the third time in 2024. He picked up 19 wickets, finishing among the five highest wicket-takers.