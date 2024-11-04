India suffered a 25-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the third and final Test of the series on Sunday, incurring an embarrassing 0-3 series sweep. However, it all could've ended a little differently for India had Rishabh Pant managed to stay on the pitch for a few more overs. Pant, the only batter to withstand New Zealand's spin attack on Day 3 of the third Test in Mumbai, was dismissed in a manner that left many experts of the game scratching their heads.

As the Kiwis appealed for a caught behind the on-field umpire's decision remained not out, but without much conclusive evidence, the third umpire gave the decision in New Zealand's favour, much to the disappointment of skipper Rohit Sharma.

When Rohit was asked about Pant's dismissal in the post-match press conference, he said that the on-field umpire's decision should've stayed as there was no conclusive evidence to overturn it.

"If there were no conclusive evidence, the decision should stick with the on field umpire's decision. I'm not sure if it was the right call," Rohit said.

New Zealand appealed for a catch but the on-field umpire turned it down. Tom Latham in a moment for desperation decided to bank on his final review and asked the decision to be taken upstairs.

Ultra edge showed a spike when the bat hit his pad, but there was also a spike when the ball was close to the bat and there was no gap in the replay. But, at the same time Pant's bat had also hit his pad. Though ultra-edge could've picked any of the two sounds, the third umpire decided to give the decision in the bowling side's favour.

Very clear the deflection here. There's no controversy here.



When bat is resting on the pad already, it's not going to show the spike. Impact causes spike. Anyway, clear deflection here.



Terrific umpiring under pressure #INDvsNZ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/DKhHzgmfsY — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 3, 2024

The third umpire decided to overturn the decision leaving Pant, cut to a dejected figure.

The distraught in Pant's body language was visible after he punched the door on the way to the dressing room.

The rest of the tale was a collective batting failure from the Indian side which had been a constant theme for the entire series.

With ANI Inputs