Virat Kohli Sets Sight on Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag's 'All-Time Record' In New Zealand Series
After registering new milestones in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli could go on to break another huge record in the New Zealand assignment.
India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli is back on a 'record-breaking' spree having re-written the history books with his twin hundreds in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With the New Zealand assignment beckoning, Kohli has now set his sight on a few more 'all-time records'. In the series against the Lankans, Kohli became the first batter to score 21 hundreds in the one-day format at home in international cricket. He also went past Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI hundreds against a single opponent. However, a lot more is awaiting the 'King Kohli' in the New Zealand assignment.
New Zealand remain the No. 1 ODI side in the world but Kohli has enjoyed a formidable outing against them in the 50-over format. He has amassed a total of 1378 runs in 26 matches at an average of 59.91 against the Kiwis. while striking at a rate of 94.64. He also has hit 5 hundreds and 8 fifties in ODIs against them.
In the 3-math series, starting Wednesday, Kohli stands just 1 century short of matching Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag's record of most ODI hundreds against New Zealand. Both Sehwag and Ponting have 6 hundreds each to their name against the Kiwis in one-day internationals.
- Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 6 in 51 matches
- Virender Sehwag (India) - 6 hundreds in 23 matches
- Sanathan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 5 hundreds in 47 matches
- Virat Kohli (India) - 5 in 26 matches
- Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 5 in 42 matches
With 46 ODI hundreds to his name in his career so far, Virat also remains just 4 tons shy of toppling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most hundreds in the ODI format. For that record, however, Kohli would have to wait a little longer.