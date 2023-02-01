Suryakumar Yadav is the batting sensation of the cricketing world at the moment. He is the top batter in the list of ICC T20I batting rankings. What makes him a special batter is the combination of array of shots and a superb confidence that he carries with himself, irrespective of the situation. India's second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand in Lucknow saw a similar performance from the star player. On the statistical front, Suryakumar Yadav scored only 26 not out off 31 balls, but considering the game situation, it was nothing short than a match-defining knock.

The trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav impressed on a helping surface to limit a self-destructing New Zealand to 99 for eight, their lowest total against India in the shortest format. It should have been a straight-forward run chase but the top-order comprising Ishan Kishan (19 off 32), Shubman Gill (11 off 9) and Rahul Tripathi (13 off 18) had a tough time again in spin-friendly conditions.

India were later reduced to 70 for 4, and the slowish pitch alongside some disciplined attack from the New Zealand bowlers helped the visitors to keep the Hardik Pandya-led side in check. The duo of Hardikand Suryakumar Yadav stitched crucial 31 runs for the fifth wicket to take the hosts home with the latter hitting the winning runs on the penultimate ball of the game.

When asked by a reporter about his "calm attitude" on challenging tracks, Suryakumar indirectly credited former India captain MS Dhoni before talking in detail about how domestic cricket and senior players of the team also helped him learn the art.

"T20 series started in Ranchi so maybe that calm attitude came from there. But I guess a lot of domestic cricket which I played before making my international debut, that has helped me a lot. Because the grind that we have there, we play on challenging tracks and you have to apply yourselves, so whatever I have learned there I have carried it here. Rest whatever I have learned is by watching the senior players and talking to them about how they tackle various difficult situations," he said.

