Team India successfully registered a victory by 12 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on New Zealand. The day turned out to be a memorable one for batter Shubman Gill as he registered his maiden ODI double ton and the joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan in the elite list of Indian batters with double ton. He also became the youngest player to achieve the landmark. Gill took the game to the Kiwi bowlers, smashing 208 runs with the help of 19 fours and nine sixes.

The 23-year-old batter has been on the receiving end of some huge praises from several current and former players. Now, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar also praised Gill and stated that the young batter has the ability to consistently hit straight sixes, just like Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"When I saw Dhoni the first time that he mostly hit straight sixes told me that he will be consistent when it comes to big hitting. Gill has the same gift. Fingers crossed for him," tweeted Sanjay Manjrekar.

Apart from bringing up his maiden double ODI ton, Gill took 19 innings to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, joint-second fastest to the feat alongside Imam-ul-Haq.

Fakhar Zaman is the quickest to the mark, having got there in 18 innings. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (24 innings) were previously the fastest Indians to 1000 ODI runs.

Coming to the match, India looked to be coasting to victory with New Zealand in deep trouble at 131-6 while chasing 350 after opener Gill made just the 10th double hundred in ODI history.

Disciplined early spells by India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj restricted New Zealand before Bracewell's late fireworks gave them hope of a sensational win.

Finn Allen struck a breezy 40 at the top of the order but New Zealand were facing a heavy defeat once Siraj removed Latham for the sixth wicket.

Bracewell was then joined by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who hit 57 of 45 balls as part of an impressive 162-run partnership before falling to Siraj.

Bracewell smacked 12 fours and 10 sixes but finished on the losing side as Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-46.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

(With AFP Inputs)

