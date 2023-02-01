India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Blair Tickner drives it through cover-point for one.
Drinks break! Well, there is not much to say here. India are on the cusp of a series win here. They have been lethal with the ball so far and haven't let the Kiwis off the hook. So, it is Blair Tickner who joins Daryl Mitchell at the crease.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Hardik Pandya gets his thrid wicket! He serves this full and on off, Lockie Ferguson clears his front leg and goes for the slog, but he loses his grip as he connects with the ball and hits it with the bottom half uppishly towards mid on. Umran Malik there take a good catch. This is turning out to be embarassing for the Kiwis.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Lockie Ferguson drives it straight to covers.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Lockie Ferguson looks to cut it away, but fails to connect.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Shivam Mavi bangs in a bouncer, on off, Lockie Ferguson looks to pull it away, but misses.
Lockie Ferguson comes in at number 9.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Two wickets in the over for Shivam Mavi! He bowls this back of a length and around off, Ish Sodhi makes room to push it away, but does so uppishly towards point. Rahul Tripathi here moves to his right and pouches it safely before rolling over on the ground. New Zealand lose their seventh wicket.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Shivam Mavi greets Sodhi with a short delivery around off, Ish Sodhi leaves it alone.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! SKY is everywhere in the field! He takes a brilliant third catch to dismiss Santner here. Shivam Mavi lands this short and on off, Mitchell Santner stays there and connects with his pull shot well towards the deep mid-wicket region. However, Suryakumar Yadav is there and he takes another great catch and does well to keep his balance to no go over the ropes. Santner cannot believe that he has found a fielder here, but he has to go back to the hut. New Zealand six down now!
Ish Sodhi is the new man in.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short and down the leg side, Mitchell Santner misses his flick. Wided.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Daryl Mitchell guides it towards point where a slight misfield from Rahul Tripathi allows a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Shivam Mavi starts with a back-of-a-length delivery, on middle, Mitchell Santner nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (3 Runs) Floated, full and on off, Mitchell Santner drills it wide of deep point where Shivam Mavi covers his ground well to the right and puts in a dive to keep it inside. Three runs taken!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav decides to bowl a on-pace delivery, on a length and on middle, Daryl Mitchell flicks it through square leg for one.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is flighted, full and on off, Daryl Mitchell skips down the track and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Mitchell Santner eases it towards mid off for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and off, Mitchell Santner dabs it towards short covers.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav begins with a floated delivery, on off, Daryl Mitchell uses his feet and tucks it to the right of the bowler. There is a bit of hesitation between the batters, but in the end the run is completed.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Umran Malik lands this short and on middle, Mitchell Santner pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Daryl Mitchell knocks it towards extra covers for one more.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Daryl Mitchell mistimes his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Mitchell Santner forces it towards wide mid off for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Mitchell Santner pushes it towards covers where the fielder dives to his right to stop it.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Umran Malik bowls this short of a length and on off, Mitchell Santner stays there and punches it through extra covers for a boundary.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, angling away, Daryl Mitchell lets it go to the keeper.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Daryl Mitchell goes big now! Arshdeep Singh serves this full and on off, Daryl Mitchell shows the full face of the bat and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Mitchell Santner knocks it past the bowler towards mid on for a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Daryl Mitchell pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on leg, Daryl Mitchell taps it down to the leg side.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh bowls this on a good length and on off, angling away, Daryl Mitchell looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
