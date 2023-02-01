India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) This is an arm ball, drifting into the pads.Gill flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off, defended out solidly.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! It is tossed up, full and on middle. Gill dances down the track and lofts it to long on for four runs.
9.3 overs (1 Run) BYE! Floated and full, outside off, turning away. Suryakumar Yadav tries to go for the sweep but misses. They cross for a bye.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! This fired into the pads. Gill nudges it to the leg side for one run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Yadav flicks it past mid on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) This is flicked to the leg side for a single.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav gets his first boundary. Back of a length, outside off. Yadav goes back and slaps it towards deep point and gets a boundary.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short, wide of off. Gill cuts it through point for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On off, defended out to covers.
The number one ranked batter in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav comes out to the middle now.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! An entertaining knock by Rahul Tripathi comes to an end. He is absolutely gutted here. He has to depart just six runs short of his half-ton. It is flatter and on middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls it behind square on the leg side. Lockie Ferguson sprints to his right and takes a solid catch.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! It is floated and full, outside off. Rahul Tripathi prods and smokes it over the wide long off fence.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Shubman Gill knocks this full ball to covers. A dot to end the over but the damage has already been done.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Rahul Tripathi knocks it down to mid on for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Down the ground this time. Rahul Tripathi reaches his highest score here with 37 runs in ODIs. It is fuller, on middle. Rahul Tripathi charges down the wicket and dispatches it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi is scoring for fun here. It is a length ball, on leg. Rahul Tripathi shuffles and scoops it over short fine for a cracking boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) This is on leg, coming in with the arm. Gill flicks it past mid on and crosses.
Mitchell Santner brings himself into the attack now.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Quite short, on off. Rahul Tripathi waits for it and steers it down to third man. Two taken before the fielder cuts it out.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting down leg. Gill nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads, Gill flicks it to wide of long on and collects a brace this time. These two are picking up the gaps well and running hard between the wickets.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short, on leg. Rahul Tripathi swivels and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Very positive shot. It is tossed up, full and outside off. Rahul Tripathi leans in and lofts it over mid off. It races away.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Shubman Gill pulls it past mid on along the ground. One taken.
Ish Sodhi to bowl his leggies now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! How costly would this prove to be? Blair Tickner is the culprit here. It is a short ball, on off. Gill only manages to get a thick outside edge. The ball lobs behind short third. Blair Tickner gives it a chase but is unable to pouch it safely. One taken.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, tailing back in from outside off. Gill slashes at it but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Lockie Ferguson goes very full attacking the stumps. Rahul Tripathi strokes it through cover-point for a single. With that, the 50-run partnership comes up between these two batters.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bumper, down leg. Rahul Tripathi leaves it alone for the keeper.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is much better. Rahul Tripathi walks across and gets a maximum. It is very full, on middle. Rahul Tripathi shuffles outside off and paddles it over the fine leg fence.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished. Ferguson pulls his length back, wide of off. Rahul Tripathi backs away and slaps it hard past point for a cracking boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) An inswinger, full and on off. Gill dabs it to the off side and races to the other end.
