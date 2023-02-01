India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, India have posted a mammoth total on the board and will be confident enough of defending this and win the series. New Zealand, on the other need something really special to chase this down and for that they will need a good start in the Powerplay. Let's see how the chase unfolds.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their bowling effort here. Michael Bracewell once again gave them an early breakthrough, but they could not build on that. They had no answers for the Indian batters, especially Shubman Gill, who took them apart and spared no one. They came up against a special player in this game and will need to give credit to Gill. Blair Tickner, Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi were the other bowlers who picked up a wicket each. Mitchell was great under pressure as he conceded just six runs in the final over.
India has put on a show here for their fans. They came out with intent, and that reflected on their performance. They did lose Ishan Kishan early, but that did not bother them. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill steadied the ship with a 80-run partnership, with the former setting the tone with a quick-fire 44 off just 22 balls. SKY came in and continued the momentum before getting out. Gill, on the other hand, held one end and scored his maiden T20I fifty before going hammer and tongs with Hardik Pandya on the other end. Both of them added 103 runs for the fourth-wicket. Gill went berserk at the fag end of the innings and registered his maiden T20I hundred as well and remained unbeaten on 126 runs off just 63 balls which is also the highest individual score by an Indian in this format.
Take a bow, Shubman Gill! He has shown everyone that he belongs in this format with an incredible hundred. He becomes the fifth Indian to score a ton in all three formats. This is also the highest total by any team against New Zealand in this format. In the last game, we saw 200 being scored in almost 40 overs, and here India have managed well beyond that in the first innings itself
19.6 overs (1 Run) No, he cannot! Nonetheless India do end up wth a big score. It is full, outside off. Deepak Hooda strokes it through covers for a single. India end their innings at 234/4.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full, outside off. Gill drills it down the ground for a single. Can Deepak Hooda end it with a biggie?
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, angling across, outside the tramline. Wide called.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, outside off. Gill tries to go for the upper cut but misses. There is a stifled appeal for caught behind and New Zealand take the review. The UltraEdge later confirms that there is no bat involved.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Gill smacks it hard back to the bowler. Daryl Mitchell gets a hand on it but parries it to mid on. Gill calls for the second run and they make it safely in the end as the throw is wayward.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Deepak Hooda pulls this short ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Daryl Mitchell comes around the wicket. A length ball, outside off, angling across. Hardik Pandya stands tall and lofts it down the ground. It goes to long off off the toe-end. Michael Bracewell takes a sharp catch in the deep.
Daryl Mitchell to bowl the last over.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shubman Gill continues on his merry way. It is short and on off. Gill stands back and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence. The stand moves to 103 runs.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Fuller, on off. Gill stands tall and drills it down the ground for four runs.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now as this is worked to the off side.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Michael Bracewell almost pulls off a spectacular catch. It is full, on middle. Gill lofts it towards long on. Bracewell rushes to his left, he covers a lot of ground, puts in a dive to that side but fails to grab it. One taken.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch. Benjamin Lister goes for the wide yorker, but it comes out like a low full toss, on sixth stump. Gill guides it down to third man for four runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Benjamin Lister fires in a yorker, on middle. Hardik Pandya whips it to deep square leg and crosses.
Benjamin Lister (3-0-25-0) to bowl the penltimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end an expensive over by Lockie Ferguson. 18 runs off the over. This length ball is played down to long on.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! EDGY! Length ball, on off. Hardik Pandya looks to flick it to the leg side but it flies off the outside edge over the third man fence for a maximum.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Hardik Pandya pulls it to the leg side but not in the gap.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is smacked down the ground.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! This is a length ball, on middle and leg. Gill smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill is in some incredible form currently. He becomes only the fifth Indian player to score a century across all formats. Also, 200 is up for India. It is full, outside off. Gill lofts it over extra cover. It takes a couple of bounces over the ropes.
Lockie Ferguson (3-0-36-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the fielder. It is a low full toss, on off. Hardik Pandya smacks it over mid off and it races away.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Blair Tickner spills it outside the tramline. Pandya makes the leaves and the umpire signals a wide.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Gill stabs it to point and crosses.
The ball has taken some hitting and the umpires have decided to change it now.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shubman Gill races away to 96 runs. Back of a length, on middle. Gill stands tall and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16.3 overs (0 Run) It is a length ball, on off. Gill almost lobs it back to the bowler but it lands safely.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is spilled way outside off, over the tramline. Wide called.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart shot. It is very full, wide outside off. Gill reaches out and dabs it down to third man for four runs.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Is there any way to stop Gill here? This is so effortless. Shubman Gill is only dealing in sixes here. It is overpitched, outside off. Gill smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie..
Blair Tickner (2-0-27-1) comes back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Benjamin Lister ends the over on a positive note. It is very full, outside off. Hardik Pandya tries to chase it but misses. 14 runs off the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Gill slices to deep point for a single. Lockie Ferguson is caught in two minds in the deep.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is even better. It is full again, on the pads. Gill wrists it powerfully over the square leg fence for a maximum.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! This time Gill connects and sends it into the crowd. It is a full-length ball, on leg. Gill clears his front leg and tonks it over the mid-wicket fence.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Benjamin Lister dishes a wide yorker, Gill tries to reach out but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, attacking the pads. Pandya flicks it over mid on for one run.
