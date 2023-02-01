India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Stay tuned for the presentation...
Rahul Tripathi is in for a quick chat. He says that he was just looks to keep it simple and did not try to change his style. Adds that he would have liked to get some more runs, but says that at that moment they needed to use the Powerplay. Mentions that is a responsibility playing for India, but he has that freedom of playing his game and adapt according to the situation. Ends by saying that it was amazing to play in front of so many fans and is happy that they won the series
Earlier in the innings, Hardik Pandya opted to bat first after winning the toss and informed that they would like to put a huge total on the board. Well, they did just that thanks to the scintillating knock of Shubman Gill, who score his maiden ton in T20Is. Rahul Tripathi got the innings back on track after the loss of Kishan early on, which really allowed Gill to shift gear in the latter part of the innings. Eventually, it proved out to be way to much for the Kiwis, as India won the game by 168r uns.
India might've thought that they already have one hand on the trophy as they set-up a humongous target. Their bowlers though did not take a seat back but rather bowled with fire. It was the skipper, Hardik Pandya who lead the side from the front, as he drew first blood in the very first over. Arshdeep Singh shared the new ball with the skipper and struck twice. The Indian bowlers then kept of taking wickets for fun and took advantage of the scoreboard pressure on the Kiwis. Hardik Pandya was the star with his four-fer. Shivam Mavi also impressed in his short spell. He and Umran Malik returned with a brace as well.
Chasing 235 runs was never going to be easy but India made it even worse for the visitors. The Kiwis were under the pump right from the get go. Only Daryl Mitchell stood out in this dismal innings of his side. No other batter was even able to find their groove here and they ended up recording their third ever lowest total in T20Is. This young Kiwis side has a lot to work on and they will surely take the learning back from this enthralling series.
What a thrilling match! The Indian fans were made to celebrate in almost every over here as they kept on taking wickets. In the end, India dominate a series-decider at home and will keep their hands on the trophy here. The Kiwis could not put their game face on and got bundled out for just 66 runs.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is all over for New Zealand! They have been bowled out for just 66 runs! Umran Malik bangs this short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell stays there and goes for the pull shot, but gets hurried and mistimes it in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Shivam Mavi runs forward, loses the sight of the ball, but in the end takes a brilliant diving catch. INDIA WIN BY 168 RUNS & TAKE THE SERIES 2-1!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Benjamin Lister defends it down the pitch.
Benjamin Lister is the last man in for New Zealand.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Hardik Pandya gets another wicket in his kitty. This time a pace-up delivery, short one, into the body. Blair Tickner lifts his front leg and tries to flick it away but only gets a top-edge on it. The ball lobs in front of the keeper. Ishan Kishan runs in and takes an easy catch.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya now pulls his pace back and serves a bouncer, outside off. Blair Tickner tries to go after it but misses.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss, on the body, Blair Tickner nudges it to short mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Blair Tickner stays back and blocks this length ball.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on leg. Daryl Mitchell tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Daryl Mitchell slices it to sweeper cover. They take a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, outside off. Daryl Mitchell tries to slap it away but gets it back to the bowler off the inner half.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shivam Mavi fires in a yorker, on off. Daryl Mitchell drives it to the left of the bowler. Shivam Mavi stops it with his left foot.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, around off. Daryl Mitchell tries to go downtown once again, but does not time it well this time. Fortunately it falls in no man's land. Two taken.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! It is a good-length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell stands tall and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A bit fuller, outside off, moving away a touch. Daryl Mitchell tries to chase it but misses.
