India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Mitchell Santner fires this one in, on off, Shubman Gill stays there and slices it between point and short third man for a boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, Hardik Pandya goes down and sweeps it towards deep square leg for one more.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Shubman Gill lifts it through covers for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on off, Hardik Pandya slaps it towards long on for a run.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Hardik Pandya stays there and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Shubman Gill forces it towards long on for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya finds the gap now! This is short and around off, Hardik Pandya drags his pull shot wide of long on where Finn Allen runs to his right and dives, but fails to stop it from going to the boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, shaping away in the air, Hardik Pandya slashes but misses.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Overthrows! This is full and on off, Shubman Gill drives it towards mid off and refuses the run. Mitchell Santner has a shy at the bowler's end, but misses and there is no one backing up. A single is taken.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shubman Gill goes big now! Lockie Ferguson bangs this short and on off, slower too, Shubman Gill gets into position quickly and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Hardik Pandya gets a bit hurried and mistimes his pull shot towards deep backward square leg for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Shubman Gill pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and on off, Shubman Gill pulls it this time towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Hardik Pandya pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! This is full and on the pads, Hardik Pandya tickles it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary to get off the mark.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! New Zealand needed something special and Michael Bracewell has provided it to get rid of SKY. Blair Tickner serves this full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav looks to slog it over mid on, but this time fails to get the timing right as his bat twists when he connects and hits it aerially wide of mid on. Michael Bracewell there moves to his right and puts in a full length dive to take a stunning catch. The umpires sends it upstairs to confirm the catch and the replays shows that it is clean. India three down now!
Is this a clean catch? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The soft signal is OUT. The third umpire is satisfied with the catch and the big screen shows OUT.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SKY at his best! Blair Tickner bowls this on a good length and on off, angling in, Suryakumar Yadav stays there and laps it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Shubman Gill clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this short delivery is punched towards sweeper cover by Gill.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, turning away, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it towards cover-point where Daryl Mitchell dives but lets it through for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR GILL! This is his maiden half-century in T20Is and he has looked in good touch. Now, he will look to make this big. Coming to the delivery, Santner bowls this quicker, on leg, Shubman Gill works it off the inner half towards short fine leg for a single.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Short again and outside off, Shubman Gill slaps it towards sweeper cover where a fumble allows the second run.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it towards the bowler.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on middle, Suryakumar Yadav pushes it wide of covers where the fielder dives bit fails to stop it. They cross.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter in length and on leg, Suryakumar Yadav heaves it towards deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! SKY connects this time alright! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav goes down and slog-sweeps it well over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and around off, Suryakumar Yadav goes for the sweep, but misses as the ball goes off his gloves to the off side. There is a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on the leg stump line, Shubman Gill moves back and pulls it towards deep square leg for single. He moves to 47 and this is now his highest score in T20Is.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on leg, Shubman Gill misses his flick and gets hit on the pads as the bal goes nowhere.
