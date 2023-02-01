India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Mitchell Santner pushes it towards mid off.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Mitchell Santner blocks it to the off side.
4.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The review goes in favour of New Zealand.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Mitchell Santner leaves it alone and they even get an extra run off it.
Mitchell Santner, the skipper of New Zealand is the next man in with his side in huge trouble.
4.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Umran Malik strikes in his very first over. The Indian seamers are tearing apart the Kiwis here. New Zealand lose their fifth wicket inside five overs. It is a good-length ball, on off, it holds its line. Michael Bracewell tries to whip it across the line but is nowhere near the ball. Umran Malik hits the top of off and is elated with one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik fires in a yorker, just outside off. Michael Bracewell tries to jam it out but misses.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Arshdeep Singh goes short this time and pays the price. Daryl Mitchell pulls it through mid on for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Very full, sliding down leg. Michael Bracewell tries to flick it away but misses. The ball rolls out to the leg side off his pads.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Daryl Mitchell now pulls this short ball to square leg for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Michael Bracewell charges down the wicket and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Michael Bracewell dabs it out to point.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh bowls this a touch fuller and around the leg, Daryl Mitchell misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken. There is also a stiffled appeal for LBW, but turned down. However, Hardik Pandya takes the review after some discussions. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates that it is pitching outside leg. India lose their review.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Michael Bracewell gets off the mark in some style! Hardik Pandya lands this short and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Michael Bracewell swivels and pulls it over the deep square fence for a biggie.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Michael Bracewell blocks it onto his toe as the ball rolls to the off side.
Michael Bracewell comes out to the middle now.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav once again takes a stunner at first slip. Hardik Pandya gets his second wicket now. He bends his back hard and dishes a hard length ball, outside off. The ball spits off the deck. Glenn Phillips rocks back and thinks about riding the bounce here as he goes for a solid cut shot. Although, he only gets a thick outside edge and Suryakumar Yadav completes a flying catch to send him back.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Glenn Phillips defends this full ball to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, Daryl Mitchell shuffles and eases it to mid on for one more.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on the pads. Glenn Phillips nudges it in front of mid on and scampers across for a quick single.
Who will walk out now?
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a peach of a delivery. Arshdeep Singh ends his first over just the way he started it - with a wicket. It is a good-length ball, thats angles in on off, but nips away sharply off the deck. Mark Chapman tries to poke it out but only manages to get a thick outside edge. Ishan Kishan takes a dolly behind the sticks. New Zealand are in a spot of bother here.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips punches it to deep point for one.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Glenn Phillips tries to go after it but gets beaten by the bounce.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, wide of off. angling across. Glenn Phillips makes the leave.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Singh dishes it full and on middle. Glenn Phillips defends it gently back towards the bowler.
Glenn Phillips comes out to the middle now.
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh strikes on his very first delivery. This is turning out to be a nightmare for the Kiwis. Devon Conway gives away his wicket here. It is a length ball, just outside off. Devon Conway though ends up chipping it straight to mid off where Hardik Pandya makes no mistake.
Arshdeep Singh to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) Hardik Pandya serves a length ball, in the channel. It climbs on the batter, Mark Chapman lets it be.
Mark Chapman walks out to bat at number 3.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AT SLIPS! Finn Allen departs cheaply and India are off to a ideal start here. It is a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. Finn Allen throws his bat at it but without moving his feet. All he manages to get is a thick outside edge. The ball is flying at a rapid pace and over first slip. SKY has to reach the skies here, as he times his jump to perfection and plucks this one out of thin air.
0.4 over (1 Run) Devon Conway now gets off the mark instantly. It is a short ball, on off. Conway rides the bounce and pulls it square on the leg side. One taken.
0.3 over (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Allen flicks it down to fine leg and crosses.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Finn Allen and New Zealand are off the mark here. It is full, on middle and leg. Finn Allen hangs back and flicks it through square leg for two runs.
0.1 over (0 Run) Pandya starts with an outswinger, full and on leg. Allen gets it to the off side off the outer half.
