Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shubman Gill nudges it towards mid-wicket and scampers across for a run.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill gets off the mark in style! Benjamin Lister serves this fulland outsude off, Shubman Gill takes a stride forward and drives it well past mid off for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, shaping away, Shubman Gill blocks it towards mid off.
0.3 over (0 Run) BEAUTY! Benjamin Lister bowls this on a good length and in the channel outside off, angling away, Shubman Gill looks to play at it, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (1 Run) Ishan Kishan and India are underway! This is a touch fuller and outside off, Ishan Kishan steers it towards third man for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) A good start from Benjamin Lister! He begins with a hard-length delivery around off, shaping in, Ishan Kishan keeps it out to the off side.
The match is set to begin. The New Zealand players take the field. Followed by Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan who will open for India. Benjamin Lister to start with the new ball. Will he have an instant impace into the side?
We are moments away from the game, but before that there will be a felicitaion ceremony for the India U-19 Women's Team for winning the T20 World Cup. This is a special moment for each and every member as Sachin Tendulkar is giving a speech to congratulate them.
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand says they would have bowled first. Adds that the wicket looks nice and they will need to take some wickets upfront to restrict India. Tells that the last game was tricky and 120 would have been enough. Mentions that playing in this stadium is exciting for the boys and this is his first time. Informs they have made one change as Benjamin Lister makes his debut in place of Jacob Duffy.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of India informs that they will bat first. Mentions that the wicket looks fantastic and would like to get some runs on the board here. Adds that as a unit they have spoken about such situation, says winning and losing is a part of the sport and such knockout matches will surely help them a lot. Before heading back he says that Umran Malik comes in place of Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Benjamin Lister (On Debut & In for Jacob Duffy).
India (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik (In for Yuzvendra Chahal).
TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. India have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Ajit Agarkar is near the deck to inform us about the deck. He says there are some brown spots on the deck but it will get better with the grass present on the deck. Also says that the batters will have fun at this venue, unlike the other venues where they had to work hard. Wonder what changes both sides will make, keeping in mind the behaviour of this deck.
