India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Latham defends on the front foot to point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A wobble seam delivery! On off, this is defended out.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on the pads. Latham keeps it out.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Way outside off. Latham shoulders arms.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slants it on middle, Latham helps it to fine leg for one. He is underway.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Latham blocks it out.
6.4 overs (0 Run) This one lands on off and swings away. Latham lets it go again.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Latham leaves.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A blinder of a catch from Shami! He holds this time! We remember he had a chance in the first ODI which he failed to hold on but not this time. Fantastic reflex. New Zealand in all sorts of trouble. On a length and on middle. Mitchell prods and is touch early as he tries to flick. He closes the face of the bat too early and it goes back to Shami who stretches his left-hand out and takes it. Dream start for India. Actually, he took from both his hands together.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads. Conway steps across to flick but misses. Hits the pads and goes to the keeper.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length on middle. Mitchell blocks it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Mitchell prods and defends.
Daryl Mitchell comes out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Another day another wicket for Siraj. A slight adjustment and Siraj gets the reward. He was bowling on the pads but this time targets the off stump. Nicholls looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge to first slip where Shubman Gill holds onto it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, nudged to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle. Nicholls misses his flick. An appeal but that was going down and height was an issue as well.
