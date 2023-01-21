India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
New Zealand batters came and went just like a tourist does. This is a really disappointing performance from them. The top 5 went for a single-digit. Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips joined hands and restored things but only for a short period as the former fell. Mitchell Santner then joined but he too fell. Glenn Phillips batted brilliantly and probably had a really good chance to help his team but his soft dismissal didn't help and his wicket meant New Zealand end under 110 runs. Someone who bets New Zealand to win from here will be a very brave person. Stay tuned.
What a bowling performance by India! The bat did all the talk in the first match and it was time for the bowlers to shine up and boy they did. However, it was all possible because of the fiery opening spell from Siraj and Shami. They both were so disciplined and extracted everything the pitch had to offer. In no time, they dusted New Zealand three down inside the 10 overs. Then, Thakur and Pandya put on a show and they too keep the good work on and put New Zealand at bay. There were two stands but overall, this total should not trouble India at all. Prime bowling performance by India. They will be really proud of it.
34.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! THREE REDS! Kuldeep Yadav will end with a wicket as well! A flighted, full ball on middle and spins more in. Blair Tickner goes back to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. That was clear as daylight but Blair Tickner just to try his luck takes it upstairs but it doesn't help. Three reds it shows on the Ball Tracking. New Zealand bowled out for 108.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Blair Tickner knocks it to cover.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, swept to fine leg for a single.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off. Blair Tickner punches it wide of long off for two.
33.5 overs (0 Run) tossed up on off. Tickner defends it back to the bowler.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to covers.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, pushed to cover.
33.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sundar gets his second and it is again the short ball which is producing the wicket. This is around off. Ferguson goes back to pull but toe ends his shot to deep square leg where Suryakumar Yadav safely takes it.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slow and outside off. Henry defends the wrong line.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Slants a full ball on middle, Ferguson helps it behind square on the leg side for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A quicker one on middle. Ferguson blocks it out.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Ferguson pushes it to covers.
32.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Ferguson gets across and whips it to square leg.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched to cover.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, outside off. Ferguson has a poke at it but misses.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ferguson looks to push but misses.
31.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The last known batter goes and even 150 looks impossible from here on! Sundar drops it short and outside off. Phillips rocks on the back foot to pull but fails to get enough power on it. And even the boundaries are very big here. It goes to deep mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav takes the catch.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Tries the yorker on middle. Henry defends it out.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Henry sits under it.
30.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Henry Shipley looks to defend but misses.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Pandya keeps it short, Shipley blocks again.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, blocked out.
30.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! The 47-run stand is broken! Santner is a bit unlucky here but the day belongs to the seamers. On a length and outside off, hard length but Hardik Pandya rolls his finger over it. Santner stays back to punch but gets an inside edge onto the back pad and it goes onto deflect onto the stumps.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 34.3 overs, New Zealand are 108. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.