India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended again.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, blocked back to the bowler.
29.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
29.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off, Santner cuts it late past point for two more.
29.2 overs (1 Run) 100 up! Full and on off, dabbed to point for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, drilled to long off for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On middle on a length, defended out.
28.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Santner punches it through covers for one.
28.4 overs (0 Run) This is short and on off. Santner is not teased and lets it go.
28.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Phillips gets inside the line and works it to mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to deep cover for one.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Good over for the Kiwis, 10 off it. On middle, knocked to point for one.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Santner wants to be the aggressor now! On middle. Santner smashes it down to long on for four.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pick up shot! Flat and on middle, a googly. Santner hits it over mid-wicket for four more.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed to mid-wicket.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball now on middle, Glenn Phillips pulls it behind square on the leg side for one.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Glenn Phillips is looking good! On a length and on middle. This is pulled to deep square leg for four.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, tucked to square leg for one.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Santner pulls it to deep square leg for one.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Santner pushes it to mid off.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on off. Santner hops and blocks.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and down leg, wided.
25.6 overs (0 Run) A googly on off. Glenn Phillips drags it to mid-wicket.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Santner smashes it to long off for one more.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Glenn Phillips drills it to long off for one.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Too short, outside off, cut past point for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Glenn Phillips eases it to long off for one.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Santner drives it to long off for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, New Zealand are 103/7. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.