India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, defended to cover.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is through the gap! Full and outside off. Glenn Phillips drives it [ast cover and it races into the fence.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur goes slow, outside off. Glenn Phillips swings and misses.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur goes full and on middle. Glenn Phillips whips it to mid-wicket.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Santner works it to cover for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off, Santner drives it to deep cover for a single. Mitchell Santner now has survived twice.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another solid defense from Santner!
23.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Santner prods and defneds it out.
23.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Kuldeep Yadav with a chance! Flatter and googly, on middle. Santner tries to hit across but miscues and smashes it back to Kuldeep Yadav who tries to take at a good height but fumbles. The ball balloons but it is out of his reach.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, defended out.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Glenn Phillips leaves it alone.
22.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Glenn Phillips drives it past the cover region for a couple.
22.4 overs (0 Run) This is outside off, left alone.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Glenn Phillips strokes it to cover.
22.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Glenn Phillips punches it to mid off.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely from Yadav! Perfect line! Flatter and around off, spins away. Santner is drawn forward to defend but misses.
21.5 overs (0 Run) A googly on middle. Santner tucks it to mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one on the pads, Glenn Phillips glances it behind square leg for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle. Glenn Phillips bunts it to mid-wicket.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Glenn Phillips prods and blocks it out.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Way outside off, Santner shoulders arms.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle, Santner pulls but finds the man at mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
20.3 overs (0 Run) This is down the off side, Santner leaves.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On middle, Santner flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs New Zealand, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.1 overs, New Zealand are 74/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.