India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! Hard chance! Tossed up on middle. Santner flicks it to the right fo mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma flies there and gets a hand but it does not stick. India have been brilliant on the field but this was a bit hard.
19.5 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is hit to deep cover.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Santner punches it to covers for a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, outside off, Glenn Phillips works it to covers for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! This is what world class bowlers do! Comes back with a bang! The stand which was looking promising is broken! The man in form goes! A bouncer from Shami as he comes back over the wicket. Bracewell looks to pull but manages the faintest of edges to the keeper who pouches it.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Shami erring in line! A juicy half-volley and Bracewell flicks it to deep mid-wicket.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 up! Shami serves a full toss on off, Bracewell drives it past mid on for a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Five of the over! New Zealand finally busy on the 22 yards. On middle, kept out.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A single as Bracewell hits it to deep mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Bracewell taps it to point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, flicked to square leg for one more.
17.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and on off, driven to long on for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, this is pushed to point.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled to deep square leg. Siraj collects on a bounce.
16.4 overs (0 Run) This is outside off. Bracewell gets inside the line to keep it out.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off. Bracewell defends with a straight bat.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good stand building here for the Kiwis! Length ball, outside off. Bracewell skips down and slaps on the up over covers for four.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Bracewell mistimes his pull to square leg for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Bracewell lets it go to the keeper.
15.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
15.2 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! Length and on middle. Glenn Phillips flicks it to mid-wicket. Mohammed Siraj slides to his right but fails to stop and three runs are taken in the end.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads, Bracewell misses his flick and it glances to long leg for one.
