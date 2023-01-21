India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) New Zealand happy to weather the storm at the moment! On middle, this is tucked to mid-wicket for a quick single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no run! Around off, pushed to covers.
4.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and outside off. Nicholls takes a step forward to push but gets an inside edge and he almost played on there.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A good length ball, outside off. Nicholls knocks it to cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off again, left alone.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands and swings away sharply. Nicholls has nothing to do with it.
4.1 overs (0 Run) This is short and outside off. Nicholls leaves.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Good start by India! Length ball, outside off. Nicholls slaps it past point for a single. A misfield there.
3.5 overs (0 Run) This is well outside off. Nicholls mistimes his punch to point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Nicholls works it to point.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Nicholls drops it to cover now.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, this is pushed to cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads. Nicholls keeps it out.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, shaping in. Conway shoulders arms.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Angles it way down the leg side. Conway misses his flick.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Shami keeps bowling in the outside off channel. Conway happily leaves it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside off. Conway is not tempted and lets it go.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! An outswinger now, length ball, outside off. Conway leaves it again.
2.3 overs (0 Run) There is the in-angler from Shami! Length and outside off. Conway looks to defend but misses it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) This is outside off and there is some extra bounce. Conway watches it go to the keeper.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Conway lets it go.
1.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle. Nicholls pushes it straight to mid on.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Nicholls blocks it out.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Conway glances it to fine leg for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Straight on the pads, Nicholls misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Nicholls taps it to mid off.
1.1 overs (1 Run) New Zealand are underway! Full and on middle, Conway flicks it to square leg for a single.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) What a first over! A maiden to start with! Length ball from around the wicket on off. Nicholls misses his flick and gets hit high on the pads.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! What a nut from Shami! Absolutely wonderful! Shami mixes his line and gets the wicket. What a start for India! A seam-up delivery, full and on middle. Allen stays back to heave but completely misses and gets hit on the inside half of the pads. It ricochets off the pads and hits the off stump. Allen had no clue whatsoever there.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length and around off. Allen stays back and blocks it out.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fires in a full ball, outside off. Allen drives it to mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Serves a full ball, outside off, swings it away. Allen shoulders arms to it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Shami starts with a length ball, outside off, a bit of swing and Allen leaves it alone.
We are all set for action. The Indian players are out in the middle. Devon Conway and Finn Allen to open for the Kiwis. Mohammad Shami to bowl first! Let's go....
New Zealand (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C/WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
India (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Tom Latham says they would have bowled first. Reckons he is unsure how the pitch will play. Admits there were a lot of positives from the first game. Tells the young players need experience and they are excited about the opportunity. Shares they are playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma surprisingly forgets what they will do but eventually makes the call and decides to bowl first. Adds the wicket gets better to bowl on when the light comes on. Reckons dew might play a part but the curators says dew doesn't arrive on game day so they are not thinking much. Shares there are playing the same team.
TOSS - India have won the toss and will BOWL first!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, New Zealand are 8/1. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.