India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, cut to point. No runs in the last 23 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj goes short and on middle. Nicholls sits under it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Nicholls blocks it out.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tad short and on off, punched to cover.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, guided to point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, kept out.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Dropped! That will sting! Length ball, outside off. Allen swings his bat and hits it back to Shami who gets his left hand out but fails to hold on.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Allen makes a solid leave again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Swings back in on middle. Allen defends it out.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Allen punches but finds mid off.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, defended back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) That was so close! Length ball, just around off. Allen leaves it alone.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle. Nicholls again leaves it alone.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Nicholls lets it go.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Siraj continues his fine form! A well-directed bouncer, around off. Conway looks to pull but the ball was angled away and he ends up getting a top edge. It flies to fine leg where Kuldeep Yadav settles under the skier and takes a sharp catch. It went high up. Too many dot balls resulted into the wicket.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant delivery! Length ball, outside off, Conway slashes and misses. The ball makes a big late movement and Kishan had to fly to grab there.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off. Conway defends.
