India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, Gill keeps it out.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Gill rocks back and tucks it to md-wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rohit works it to square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed to cover.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Rohit taps it to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
Mitchell Santner to bowl now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to cover.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, punched to mid on.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! 50 up! Shorter and on middle. Gill stays back and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! through the gap! Length ball on off. Gill whips it past mid-wicket and it races into the fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Wonderful from Tickner! Keeps it around off, very close to the pole and tempts Gill to play. He tries to push but misses.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out. Tidy from Lockie Ferguson.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No slips and Rohit gets lucky! Fuller and outside off, holds its line. Rohit looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to the right of the keeper and it races to the third man fence.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Rohit stays back and pushes it to cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rohit punches but finds mid off this time.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, played back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Rohit defends on the front foot.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good start from Tickner! Length ball, outside off. Gill knocks it to cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads again, clipped to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on midde. Sharma nudges it to square leg for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut to point.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bumper on middle. Gill leaves. Too many wides already from New Zealand.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Glorious drive! Pitched up, outside off, Gill leans and drives it through covers for four.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is outside off and on the shorter side. Gill tries to chase this one but misses.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, just around off. Gill punches it to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Targets the off stumps. Gill blocks it out.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Gill works it to point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length and angling down. Gill misses his flick and it brushes the pads on its way to the keeper.
