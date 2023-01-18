India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! What a delivery from Thakur! A yorker, angling on middle. Bracewell shuffles way too across to whip but misses and gets hit on the pads. That looked out but Bracewell had no option but to take it upstairs. No bat there. Ball tracking shows THREE REDS. A go-to delivery in the chase and India win this match.
An LBW appeal is taken upstairs. The players are shaking hands.
49.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Just too many extra from India! Short, slow and outside off. Bracewell shuffles across to pull but misses.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THE CHASE IS ON! Thakur goes slow but the length is not good enough. Easy for Bracewell as he sits back and hammers it down to long on for a six. 14 needed now.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the final over. 20 runs needed now.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, Bracewell looks to heave but top edges it to mid off for one. Actually, he denied the run. Dot ball.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent piece of fielding from Kohli! Outside off, guided to the left of point. Bracewell is on strike.
48.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Lockie Ferguson goes! Full ball, outside off, off-cutter. Lockie Ferguson throws his bat and only hits high up in the air and to mid off. Shubman Gill runs from deep and takes a comfortable catch.
48.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss on the pads. Bracewell plays from the higher part of the blade to square leg for one.
48.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a single. Bracewell on the strike.
47.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 17 of the over! 24 needed in 12 balls. Bracewell playing a gem a knock! Short and outside off. Bracewell ramps it over point for a six.
47.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker tailing on the pads. Lockie Ferguson gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the deck and the batters take a quick single. Shami misses his strike at the batters end.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Shami comes around the wicket! Outside off, pulled to long off for one.
47.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit shakes his head! Length and on off. Bracewell steps across and paddles it to fine leg for a boundary. It bounces just before the ropes.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to long off for one.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will help New Zealand! Length ball, outside off. Lockie Ferguson flashes and hits over point for a boundary.
46.6 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Bracewell swings and misses. 41 runs needed in 18 balls.
46.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! More of this from Bracewell is needed! Short of a length and on middle, this is pulled flat over square leg for a six.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Bracewell misses his heave.
46.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, rolls his finger on it. Bracewell looks to pull but misses.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to point for a quick single.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 300 up! it has to be one man show now! A slower ball, outside off. Bracewell hits across the line over mid-wicket for a six.
45.6 overs (0 Run) End of an excellent spell from Siraj! Tails it on the pads. Lockie Ferguson misses his flick.
45.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The crowd comes alive again! Siraj is pumped up! Superb delivery! Fuller ball, angling around off, Shipley looks to drive but gets an inside edge and it ricochets back onto the stumps. India need 2 wickets.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The 162 run stand is broken! Santner goes! Siraj continues to have a good day! His third wicket! Short and on off. Santner looks to pull but gets a top edge to deep mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav takes the catch. The last couple of overs, India have been very tidy. Pressure on Bracewell! 57 needed in 26 balls.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Sees Bracewell step across and serves it outside off, this is hit to point for one. Siraj has been superb.
45.2 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off, Bracewell drives it straight to cover.
45.1 overs (1 Run) All of a sudden both are struggling to time the ball! On middle, pulled to long on for one.
