It is not impossible but a daunting task lies ahead for the Kiwis. The bowlers were gone for runs and the scoreboard says it. They will be a bit tired but needs someone to play an anchoring innings to take this game deep. The pitch looks good to play on. Some balls are holding and some are coming nicely on the bat. A reminder New Zealand are without Kane Williamson. Will they miss him or the likes of Devon Conway and Tom Latham step up? We will find out soon.
A massive total by India! However, the credit goes to one man only, Shubman Gill! From the start to the end, it was the opener who made the difference. While others struggled to hang on, it didn't matter to the youngster as he continued to play his kock in his style and reached milestone after milestone. At one moment after his 150, it looked like fatigue started to get over him but he went bonkers and in the final phase scored six after six to get his double-hundred. A moment to remember for him. India putting on a show at Hyderabad. They have a massive score to play with.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Yadav slices his drive to point and it falls safely. One run. India end with 349.
49.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Yadav taps it to the left of the keeper for a quick single.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Glenn Phillips puts down a sitter! A sitter for his standards! Shorter and on off. Shami pulls but gets a top edge to deep square leg. He runs in from deep mid-wicket and pops it out.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! SIX AND OUT! Gill walks back to a standing ovation! A deserving ovation! It was his time and he deserves this! A knock that he will remember for years! Short and on off, Gill pulls it flat and to deep mid-wicket. Glenn Phillips comes in flying and puts in a dive to take a superb low catch.
49.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill putting on a show! Too full, off cutter and on off. Gill waits and luanches it high over long on for a six.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, pulled to square leg and Gill will retain the strike.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Yadav taps it to point for one.
48.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to square leg for one.
48.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 200 FOR SHUBMAN GILL! Cometh the hour cometh the man! What an innings! One to remember! He is reaching milestones with a biggie! That is what this young blood has! Full and on off, this is lofted over long off for a biggie. The crowd stands as they applause the knock.
48.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is the best of the lot! What a stroke! Fuller and outside off. Gill goes full throttle as he lofts it high over long off for a biggie.
48.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What a shot! On the hips, this is pulled behind square leg for a biggie.
47.6 overs (1 Run) 15 runs off the over! Full toss, outside off, cut to deep point for one.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Goes more wide but over the tramline. Left alone.
47.5 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker, outside off. Gill fails to jam it out.
47.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill turning it on again! Short and on middle. Gill pulls it high over square leg for a biggie.
47.3 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
47.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill putting on the after burners! Boundary after 4 overs! Length ball, around off. Gill smashes it over long on, over the leaping fielder for a six.
47.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Yadav dabs it to backward point for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Yadav retains the strike! Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
46.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss on off, guided to point.
46.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Both the batters end up at the same side! Around off, pushed to covers, Gill wants a single but Thakur was ball watching. Mitchell Santner throws it to the keeper who removes the bails and Thakur has to sacrifice his wicket here.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, drilled to long on for one.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Gill pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) 300 comes up! Length and on middle, worked to long on for a single.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off, Gill cuts it past point for two more.
45.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Thakur cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
45.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
45.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Gill looks to heave but gets a top edge to third man. The fielder tried his best to go for the catch but he falls well short. Meanwhile, near the 22 yards, Gill has taken one short. Only a single.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off, this is pulled to deep square leg for two. Henry Shipley with his long hands make a solid stop.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Gill keeps it out.
