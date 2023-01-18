India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, Santner shuffles across to flick but misses.
44.5 overs (2 Runs) A yorker, down leg. Santner whips it behind square on the leg side for two.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Short again. Bracewell shuffles across to pull but gloves it in the air and it falls safely to square leg.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Short again on middle. Bracewell skips down to pull but misses.
44.2 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer on off, Bracewell swings and misses.
44.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Santner lofts it to long off and the man picks up on a bounce.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled to mid-wicket for one. 65 runs needed in 36 balls.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Santner looks to drive but misses.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! What a partnership this is turning out to be! Fifty for Santner! He joins Bracewell to do the damage. Full and outside off, this is lofted over cover for four runs.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very full and on middle. Santner looks to whip it away but gets an inside edge and it races to the fine leg fence. India need to break this stand badly.
43.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper, outside off. Santner lets it go.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is hit to covers for a quick single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) A widish yorker, outside off, Bracewell leaves it. Wided.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another full toss from Shami! Santner doesn't miss out this time as he hits it through covers for four.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off, played to cover for one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Santner hits it to long off for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched to point for a single.
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Century for Bracewell! A stunning performance from him! This man has single-handedly kept his team in the game! On a length and on off, Bracewell hammers it over long on for a six.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, pushed to long off for one.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On off, punched to covers for a single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Bracewell slashes off the toe end of the bat and over mid off for one.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Superb from Siraj! On a length and around off. Bracewell shuffles across to pull but misses.
41.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and way outside off. Bracewell takes a step across to push but misses.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer on off. Bracewell lets it go over his head.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Full and way outside off. Bracewell skips down to drive but misses.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to long off for a single.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, jammed out to long off for one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched past covers for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) A slower ball on middle. Bracewell looks to pull it low but misses.
40.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bracewell moves to 95! A full toss on off. Bracewell goes across and paddles it all the way over fine leg for a biggie.
40.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle. Bracewell jams it out on the leg side. Santner wants a single but is sent back wisely.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Santner taps it to cover for a quick single.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 350, are 293/6. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs New Zealand, 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.