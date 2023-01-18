India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Sundar revies it. Didn't look much confident there. No bat there and the Ball Tracking shows THREE REDS.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tailing down the leg side. Sundar misses his clip.
44.5 overs (1 Run) India dealing in singles! Full and on middle. Gill heaves it to deep mid-wicket for one.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full again angling on middle. Sundar works it to cover for one.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Sundar jams it out to mid-wicket for a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Gill drives it to covers for a quick single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Gill strokes it to long off for one.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, cut to deep point for a couple.
43.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Tad short and outside off, Gill slaps it to deep cover for a single.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to point for a single.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Gill stays back and pushes it to point for one.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off, this is pushed back to Michael Bracewell.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short and this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
42.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 150 for Shubman Gill! He is no mood to stop! What a knock this is turning out to be! Tossed up, outside off. Gill skips down and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 200 looks possible for him.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, played back to the bowler.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep cover for one.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, Sundar punches it to deep point for easy two.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dragged to mid-wicket for a single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How good was that? On middle, Gill short arm jabs it to deep mid-wicket. There was a fielder standing across but hits it firmly in the gap for four. Pierces two fielders.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, cut to point for brace.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle. Gill punches it wide of long on and pushes for the second. Good running.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it way outside off. Gill leaves.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, Sundar pulls it past mid-wicket for one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to long off for one.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
40.4 overs (2 Runs) Not out this time! Short and on middle. Gill cuts to deep point for a couple. One of the bails came off but the replay shows there was a huge gap between Gill and the stumps. Tom Latham's gloves touch it.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, defended out.
40.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
