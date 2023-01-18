India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Very full and on off, Santner drives it straight down for a boundary. 17 runs off the over.
38.5 overs (1 Run) On the leg, Bracewell looks to heave but gets an inside edge onto the pads and to point for one.
38.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle. Bracewell looks to pull but misses.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On a length and on leg. Bracewell just wrists it past square leg for a boundary.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! The plan is clearly not working! Full toss angled way outside off. Bracewell looks to drive but misses.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full toss and again going down the off side. Bracewell slashes and misses.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pressure on Thakur! He is struggling! This is outside off, well over the tramline.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bracewell continues his merry way! A yorker on off. Bracewell goes across and sweeps it in the gap to square leg for four.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it way outside off. Bracewell leaves.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, around off, slower one. Bracewell slashes and misses.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, Bracewell punches it to long off for one.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit to long on.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Bracewell uses his feet and hits it to long on for one.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
37.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Bracewell is turning on the heat! This is full and way outside off. Bracewell comes down the track flashes his blade and hits over cover for a biggie.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, swept straight to short fine leg.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just around off. Santner on the back foot misses his push.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on middle. Santner looks to pull but gets hit on the body.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid off for a single.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way down the off side again! Bracewell slashes and misses.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is way outside off, Bracewell skips down and lets it go.
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 already off the over! Full and outside off. Bracewell lofts it, not off the middle but enough to clear the long off fence.
36.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Bracewell! He is keeping the hopes alive! Short of a length and on off, Bracewell pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. His first in ODIs.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The game is still on! Short and outside off. Bracewell comes down the track and slaps it over covers for four.
35.6 overs (0 Run) This is short and outside off, turns away. Santner looks to cut but misses.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to deep cover for one.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These two are not letting this game run away! Another boundary! Short and outside off, Bracewell cuts it past point and it races into the fence.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Full, quick and outside off. Bracewell drags it to mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Bracewell punches it back to Yadav.
