India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Gill chips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! That was an eventful delivery! On a length and around off. Pandya gets very ow to play to third man but misses and the ball seems to hit the top of off and the bails light up. New Zealand celebrates but the umpire wants to take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows no bat. The replays show that Tom Latham had his gloves behind the stumps and was deemed as bowled. Touch and go and the big screen shows OUT!
39.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, Gill whacks it to long on for a single.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Pandya works it to square leg for a quick single.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on off, this is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! lucky boundary! Short of a length and on middle. Pandya bends his back and holds his bat out. The bat goes off the leading edge to fine leg for a boundary.
38.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Gill punches it to deep cover for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Pandya drags it to long on for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle. Pandya keeps it out.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Pandya drives it to mid off.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to point for one.
37.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Already proving costly. Length ball, outside off, this is driven through covers for a boundary.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Dropped! Length ball, outside off. Gill smashes it straight back to the bowler. Henry Shipley throws his left hand out and the ball momentarily sticks but he fails to hold on. Hard one but this could prove costly.
37.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Gill punches it to the right of deep cover. A fine stop in the deep.
37.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Pandya carves it to deep cover for two more.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is pushed to long on for one.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Pandya plays it to deep square leg for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Gill works it to point for one.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to mid off for a quick single.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to start the over! Short and on off, Pandya cuts on the up and over point for a boundary.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Pandya punches it to cover for one.
35.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, pushed to mid off for one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is played back to the bowler. Pandya was backing up too much so had to dive back but Henry Shipley was eyeing for a throw at the batters side.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Gill is playing superbly here. Short again, this is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off, this is pulled through mid-wicket for two.
