India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, whacked behind square leg for a single.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! Short and down leg. Bracewell pulls it off the top edge to fine leg for four runs.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Mix up! Outside off, dabbed to backward point. Mohammad Shami now misfields and the batters take a couple.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, drilled to mid on for a quick single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, punched to mid off.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Length ball, outside off. Santner punches it late past point for a boundary.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Santner punches to the right of mid off.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, blocked out.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On off, eased to long on for a single.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, slapped past cover for a single.
33.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up on off. Santner lofts it to long on for a biggie.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Santner pulls it to mid on for a quick single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries have started to flow! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over mid off for four more.
32.3 overs (4 Runs) IN THE GAP FOR FOUR! Short in length and outside off. Santner punches it past mid off and cover for four.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one on middle, Santner pushes it to mid on.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, tapped to point.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 12 of the over! Tossed up on middle. Bracewell sweeps it to deep square leg for four runs.
31.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
31.4 overs (1 Run) On off, knocked to point for one.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off. Bracewell slaps it over covers. Rajat Patidar at long off makes a meal of it and lets it go behind for four.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through cover for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, pushed to covers for a single.
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Length and on off. Bracewell smashes it over mid on for a boundary.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Santner punches it past cover for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
30.2 overs (1 Run) This is around off, Bracewell makes room and toe ends his shot to third man for one.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Bracewell lets it go.
Match Reports
