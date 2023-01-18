India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full and around off, driven straight to cover.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Gill slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) This is outside off. Pandya cuts it to third man for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Pandya keeps it out.
34.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit through cover.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Gill punches it to cover.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bumper, outside off. Gill sees it go over his head.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Pandya glances but the keeper fives and stops it.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Pandya knocks it to cover.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way outside off. Pandya slashes and misses.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched to covers for one.
33.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside off, Pandya looks to play with hard hands but gets an outside edge to third man for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to the left of mid off for one.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That wrist work form Gill! Magical! Full and around off, Gill plays it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 1000 runs in ODI for Shubman Gill.
32.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Pandya clips it to square leg for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Pandya drills it to mid on.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended out.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, kept out.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill looking for 150 now! Fuller and outside off Gill skips down and drives it through covers. The fielder dives in the deep but in vain.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Pandya eases it to long off for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly full and angling on leg. Pandya looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. It was going down.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
31.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle. Pandya lunges forward and defends.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, cut past point for a single.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to long on for a single.
30.5 overs (3 Runs) Three wides! Down the leg side, Gill misses his glance, it goes to fine leg for two.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to long off for a single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pandya punches it to cover again.
30.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Pandya pushes it to cover.
