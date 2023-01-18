India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
29.6 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, cut to deep cover for a couple.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, angling on middle. Santner looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge onto the pads. Gets hit high on the pads.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped to cover for a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, full and outside off, Bracewell looks to push but misses.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, slanting on the pads, Bracewell keeps it out.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and outside off, left alone.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Santner looks to drive but misses.
28.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! GONE! The skipper goes now! Mohammed Siraj continues to flourish! He can do no wrong! Short and on middle. Latham tries to take on as he looks to pull but gets a top edge to deep square leg where Washington Sundar runs in from deep and takes a diving catch. New Zealand need another 219 runs to win.
28.3 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, dropped to point for a quick single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, kept out.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Very full, quicker and outside off. Latham gets on the front foot to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal but that was outside the line.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and on off. Latham rocks back and blocks.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Latham looks to reverse sweep but misses.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar floats it up, full and outside off. Latham sweeps it uppishly and over square leg for a boundary.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Latham looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Latham pushes it to mid off for a quick single. Rushes quickly there and had to.
26.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is mid-wicket for one.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second in the over! A rare misfield by Kohli! Length ball, outside off. Bracewell punches it to cover for a boundary. Came quickly to him.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, kept out.
26.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aggression! On a length and on middle. Bracewell skips down and whips it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling on the pads. Tom misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for one.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through cover for a single.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely stuff! Flighted, shorter and on middle. Latham rocks back to punch but gets hit high on the pads.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, blocked back to Sundar.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, tapped to point.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Bracewell drives it past cover for a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Latham flicks it to square leg for one.
